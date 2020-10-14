Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Jimmy Kimmel Teases Kraven & Potential Marvel Announcement

The ball is really rolling for Spider-Man 3 despite it being over a year until its release date, which could easily end up being pushed further back depending on how well the world has handled the pandemic by then. In the meantime, preparation for Spider-Man 3 filming has already begun in Sunnyside Queens in New York City.

More excitingly is the barrage of announcements and rumors that have hit the internet about this movie being far larger and potentially more spanning than any fans had anticipated. Even a simple tweet from Jimmy Kimmel makes fans think that a potentially even bigger announcement is coming regarding the movie, one that could involve another Spider-Man villain.

Jimmy Kimmel has made a strange and cryptic Tweet aimed at Tom Holland about how Kimmel himself has "been tapped to play Kraven the Hunter in Spider-Man 3."

Thrilled to announce I've been tapped to play Kraven the Hunter in #SpiderMan3 @TomHolland1996 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 14, 2020

Considering that Tom Holland actually revealed the red and black Spider-Man costume seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2018 and that Kimmel directly tweeted at Tom Holland himself, this could be a hint at an official announcement related to Spider-Man 3.

In all likelihood, this could be leading to a title announcement for Spider-Man 3, similar to how Tom Holland "accidentally" revealed the title for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel on his Instagram account to fans. Another possibility is that fans could officialy hear who will be playing Kraven the Hunter, similar to how it was revealed that Jake Gyllenhaal was playing Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The fact that Jimmy Kimmel even name drops Kraven the Hunter of all characters in his tweet is strange, considering that Sony has already tapped a director for the villain's own solo movie. It's possible that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will include Kraven alongside James Foxx's Electro in the Spidey threequel. If Kraven really does get officially announced by Kimmel in the coming days, this could point to Electro having a smaller-than-expected role in Spider-Man 3 considering that Foxx didn't receive any official build-up before his casting was reported two weeks back.