Titans Season 4 Crossover Episode Includes DCEU & Arrowverse Cameos

Titans Season 4's latest episode featured surprising cameos from different characters across the DC Multiverse, such as the DCEU and the Arrowverse.

Given that Titans Season 4 is the show's swan song, Warner Bros. is pulling out all the stops to deliver an incredible finish.

This week's installment was the highly-anticipated crossover with The CW's Stargirl, but it looks like Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore is not the only DC character who appeared in the series.

Every DC Cameo in Titans Season 4's Crossover Episode

The story of Ryan Potter's Beast Boy took center stage in Titans Season 4 Episode 9, "Dude, Where's My Gar?"

The latest installment ended with an incredible sequence featuring Gar Logan traveling back in time to see his past self as well as traversing the Multiverse to uncover multiple Earths.

Ryan Potter as Gar Logan

As Beast Boy witnesses the secrets of the Multiverse, some familiar faces (and voices) were featured.

1.) Grant Gustin - Flash (Arrowverse)

Grant Gustin as Flash

Grant Gustin makes a surprise appearance as the Arrowverse's Flash in Beast Boy's Multiversal travels. Although the character's presence is brief, the scarlet speedster can be seen running in-between realities, with his lightning even accidentally striking Gar as it moves past him several times.

Based on the DC hero's appearance, it seems that this is a scene from The Flash Season 9, as evidenced by his updated costume.

2.) Brec Bassinger - Stargirl

Brec Bassinger as Stargirl

After a long wait and heavy speculation, Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore (aka Stargirl) finally made her appearance in Titans Season 4. Among all the cameos, Stargirl had a longer-than-expected role since she had an actual conversation with Beast Boy.

While informing Gar that he is in Nebraska, the pair talked briefly about the importance of family. Stargirl's appearance also confirmed that she is the same Courtney Whitmore from The CW series, indicating that Beast Boy is the first Titan to travel across worlds.

3.) Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing

After returning to the Red, Beast Boy saw many DC characters. The first thing that he got a glimpse of was Swamp Thing of Earth-19. The character, who is portrayed by Derek Mears in the TV series, can be seen briefly (seemingly) staring at Gar.

4.) Zachary Levi - Shazam

Zachary Levi as Shazam

Gar then sees a portal of Zachary Levi's Shazam flying through the city. The scene is from 2019's Shazam!, where the titular hero tries to distract Mark Strong's Sivana before their eventual clash.

5.) Grant Morrison

Grant Morrison

While fans may have thought that this character is a Variant of Lex Luthor at first, it is DC Comics writer Grant Morrison. The veteran writer is known for notable DC stories, such as Doom Patrol, Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on Serious Earth, JLA, Batman, and Animal Man.

Morrison's cameo is also quite fitting, considering that he is the creator of the Red. In the comics, the Red is a mystical force connecting all animal life.

6.) Beast Boy from Teen Titans Go!

Beast Boy, Teen Titans Go!

Gar then saw a final portal revealing a television set that is broadcasting an episode of the Teen Titans Go! animated show. The brief clip shows an animated Beast Boy, much to the delight of Gar.

7.) Joivan Wade - Cyborg (Doom Patrol)

Joivan Wade as Cyborg

After telling the Red to bring him back to his family, Gar was accidentally transported to the Doom Patrol mansion. Beast Boy passed out, but Jovian Wade's Cyborg immediately assisted him while calling Cliff Steele and Larry Trainor for help.

Given that the episode ended with that sequence, the next installment is expected to explain if Gar was transported to Doom Patrol's Earth or if this is the same team from the Titans' world.

Who Are the Other Cameos in Episode 9?

Aside from special appearances from notable DC icons, there were also voice cameos from surprising characters.

After Beast Boy from Teen Titans Go! appeared in a portal, Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn from HBO Max's animated series hilariously points out that the "party's over."

Two maniacal laughs can also be heard from the background after Harley's proclamation. One of them is Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck from 2019's Joker while the other is Jack Nicholson's Joker from 1989's Batman.

Doctor Fate from the Smallville series then spoke in the background, seemingly telling Gar that his "fate is utterly binding." This line came from Smallville Season 9 episode titled "Absolute Justice."

Jonathan Kent of Earth-96 aka the world of Christopher Reeves' Superman was also in the background saying, "One thing I do know, son, and that is you are here for a reason." This line was uttered before his demise in the 1978 movie.

Lastly, the voice of Cesar Romero's Joker can be heard as he introduces himself to the people of Gotham City as the Joker. This was originally from the 1966 Batman TV series.

Titans Season 4 Episode 10 will premiere on HBO Max next Thursday, April 27.