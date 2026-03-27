Thrilljoy Makes MEGACON Orlando Debut with Long Lines & Sold Out PIX (Exclusive)

Premium collectibles company Thrilljoy turned heads at MEGACON Orlando 2026, drawing massive crowds and rapid sellouts with its lineup of exclusive PIX! figures. The Direct was in attendance to speak with former Funko CEO Brian Mariotti about what's new at Thrilljoy.

Thrilljoy has quickly carved out a reputation in the collectibles space for limited-edition figures in stackable display cases, which come in a customary zip-open box. It also has an awesome mascot, Bloo, which was revealed at 2024's New York Comic-Con.

Thrilljoy

The brand brought 16 exclusive releases to MEGACON. Mariotti emphasized that showing up to a convention means going all in on exclusivity:

"When we show up, it's all exclusive content. We try to go across our library of great licenses, everything from new stuff like 'Adventure Time' to old stuff like 'Scott Pilgrim' or 'Flintstones,' all genres, all fandoms."

The exclusives at MEGACON were wide-ranging, with fan-favorites including Scooby-Doo's Daphne, Back to the Future's Marty McFly, Willy Wonka, Lucius Malfoy, and Toothless among the most sought-after PIX! figures.

Thrilljoy

Friday's setup drew a major line on the convention center show floor, and several figures, like BMO from Adventure Time and Daphne, sold quickly. Adding to the frenzy, one of this year's chase variants is an extraordinary one-of-one piece, the kind of ultra-rare collectible that defines the Thrilljoy experience.

Mariotti credited the brand's transparency with collectors as a key driver of that excitement:

"Our fans know how many we produce, what the chase ratio is, if there's a Super Chase. We list that as well, and it kind of keeps that fear-of-missing-out element to our products. That's why you see really big lines and really fast sellouts."

Thrilljoy

Beyond the convention floor, Thrilljoy threw "Florida's Backyard Bash," a Saturday-night block party near the convention center that sold out.

The company also partners with retailers like Toy Temple, which attends 16 to 17 shows a year, to maintain a presence at conventions where Thrilljoy can't appear in person.

When it comes to choosing which licenses to pursue, Mariotti said the team stays locked in on cultural momentum, pointing to the hit animated series Invincible. Mariotti made clear that a flood of new announcements is on the horizon:

"We're gonna be making a lot more big announcements ... I think a lot of fans are gonna be very excited, we're gonna probably announce maybe eight to 10 licenses that people don't know we have."

For collectors who missed out during MEGACON weekend, the message from Thrilljoy is clear: get in line early, because these drops won't wait.