'BoJack Horseman' Spin-off Series Is Now A Real Possibility After Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg's Recent Comments: 'I Would Be Open To That' (Exclusive)

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg changed his tune about the potential of seeing a spinoff set in the world of the animated franchise. Netflix's adult animated series ran for six seasons, following the titular protagonist, a washed-up former sitcom star, in an alternate-reality Hollywood. BoJack Horseman revolves around a depressed BoJack (Will Arnett) living off his residuals while attempting a comeback in Hollywood and navigating the consequences of his past and present mishaps.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct while promoting Long Story Short, BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg addressed seeing a spinoff of the hit Netflix series, saying that he would be "open" to the idea as long as it feels "special and distinct" from its predecessor:

The Direct: "BoJack Horseman has such a great world with a lot of characters. Have you had conversations about what a spin-off would look like, and what do you want a spin-off to look like? Raphael Bob-Waksberg: "I would be open to that. I mean, I think for me, I would want it to feel special and distinct and not feel like I'm repeating myself. And I think an audience would want that too. So, that would be the main thing. Is there a story here that justifies being told, that doesn't just feel like we're trying to do more of this for the sake of doing more well?"

In August 2020, Bob-Waskberg was confident that he considered the story complete and was not interested in canon extensions set in the same universe, telling Collider that he'd rather leave the characters' futures to "everyone's imagination."

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BoJack Horseman Season 6 ended with BoJack's near-death experience before eventually revealing that he survived, yet he was convicted and sentenced to 14 months in a maximum security prison for breaking and entering his former house.

The finale then featured a one-year time jump as BoJack caught up with his friends, culminating in a final conversation with Diane Nguyen (his ghostwriter, voiced by Alison Brie).

Raphael Bob-Waksberg crafted an ending that's true to the show's core themes: allowing people to redeem themselves after recognizing that they are unable to change the horrible things they did in the past. While BoJack Horseman was a self-contained project, other shows considered by fans to be spiritual successors to the hit Netflix show include Tuca & Bertie and the 2025 Netflix show Long Story Short.

Created by BoJack Horseman art director Lisa Hanawalt, Tuca & Bertie followed two anthropomorphic bird women as they navigated friendship, career changes, and adulthood in a surreal animal world similar to BoJack Horseman. It's worth noting that this is not set in the same universe as BoJack and has a lighter tone, rather than the depressing, harsh reality of its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Long Story Short served as Bob-Waksberg's second adult animated comedy following the success of BoJack Horseman. The series revolved around a dysfunctional human family throughout their lives.

Which Spinoff Stories From BoJack Horseman Could Be Worth Exploring?

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While BoJack Horseman's run already ended on Netflix, there are still several unexplored stories that would be worth exploring in potential animated spin-offs.

A story centered around Princess Carolyn could be an ideal next move for the BoJack Horseman franchise, as she remains one of the most dynamic characters among the cast. Carolyn was an ambitious cat navigating the ups and downs of Hollywood while dealing with the struggles of motherhood and her messy romance with Judah.

A spinoff could follow Princess Carolyn as she runs a new agency while juggling high-stakes deals, bringing in guest stars from BoJack and introducing new talent to shake things up. It could lean into workplace comedy and feminist themes, making it different from its predecessor.

Another exciting idea would be a prequel set around BoJack's rise to fame as a star of The Horsin' Around sitcom in the 1990s. A spinoff could dive deeper into how BoJack's massive ego led to his downfall and substance issues that later defined him in the modern day.

A series of anthology stories set in the BoJack universe could showcase one-off tales from various characters, exploring the complex world of animal Hollywood and foreshadowing the corruption that lies within.