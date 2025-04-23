Fans won't have to wait long to get their first look at Netflix's upcoming animated series Stranger Things: Tales From '85.

While many Stranger Things may understandably have a tunnel-vision focus on the upcoming fifth and final season of the hit series (which might be getting a trailer of its own soon), those last few episodes are far from the last stories that this world has to offer.

While next to nothing is known about Tales From '85, the series was first announced in April 2023, meaning fans have been waiting over two years to finally see what the series may look like.

Netflix Is Bringing Stranger Things, and Plenty More, to Annecy Festival 2025

Netflix

Netflix has officially announced their plans for Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025, and it sounds like it'll be exciting one for fans—especially those of Stranger Things.

For those who don't know, Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025 is an annual event in France, originally created in 1960, that celebrates the creativity and artistry behind animation—and is often a favorite place for studios to show off their animated projects.

During the company's 'Next on Netflix Animation' panel, which will be taking place on Wednesday, June 11, in the Théâtre Bonlieu, attendees will be able to get a world-exclusive first look at the upcoming animated Stranger Things series Tales From '85 from executive producer Eric Robles.

Currently, no further information about the show, including plot and release window, is known. However, the newly announced title does suggest that the series will tell stories that unfold during the Season 3 era of the show.

Tales From '85 isn't the only thing Netflix will be showing off at that presentation, as fans will also see never-before-seen footage from the upcoming film In Your Dreams, which follows two children as they journey into their own dreams in order to grant their ultimate dream come true.

Outside of that exciting panel on June 11, Netflix has a few other events lined up for Annecy:

The new adult comedy film from Genndy Tartakovsky titled Fixed will be getting its world premiere on Wednesday, June 11. The film follows the story of a dog reevaluating his entire life after learning that he's set to be neutered in 24 hours.

will be getting its world premiere on Wednesday, June 11. The film follows the story of a dog reevaluating his entire life after learning that he's set to be neutered in 24 hours. Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Bojack Horseman , will be providing a masterclass on Thursday, June 12, offering a first look at his upcoming comedy series Long Story Short .

, will be providing a masterclass on Thursday, June 12, offering a first look at his upcoming comedy series . Netflix will be hosting Work-In-Progress and Making of sessions for the upcoming animated series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and Folivari's French preschool series 7 Bears .

and Folivari's French preschool series . On Thursday, June 12, Netflix will host a dedicated 'Animated Series Studio Focus' presentation, giving audiences an in-depth look at a long list of projects: Dr. Seuss's Horton!, Blue Eye Samurai Season 2, Magic: The Gathering, Ghostbusters, Minecraft, Haunted Hotel, and more.

Lastly, both Astérix & Obélix: Le Combat des Chefs and Devil May Cry will both be competing in Annecy's Official TV Films Competition.

Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025 takes place in Annecy, France, from June 8th to June 14th, 2025.