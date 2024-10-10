Meet Bloo, the New Mascot for Thrilljoy Collectibles (Exclusive)

Thrilljoy collectibles has a new mascot, and it is a lovable blue ball of joy named Bloo.

Former Funko CEO Brian Mariotti had an idea for a line of collectibles that would be perfect for fans. So, he went on to found Thrilljoy, the recently announced line of high-end and artisan collectibles that will be making its debut at New York Comic Con.

In a statement, Thrilljoy founder and CEO Brian Mariotti teased that "Thrilljoy is set to transform the very essence of what it means to be a collector:"

“Our motivation to launch Thrilljoy arose from a profound passion for fandom and a commitment to enhancing the collector experience... We recognize a unique opportunity to build a brand that not only honors diverse interests but also cultivates a vibrant community. With an unwavering focus on innovation, exceptional quality, and genuine connections, Thrilljoy is set to transform the very essence of what it means to be a collector.”

Meet Thrilljoy's Mascot, Bloo

The Direct is thrilled to be able to exclusively reveal Thriljoy's new mascot, Bloo.

In Thrilljoy's NYCC exclusive, 3000-unit limited PIX! collectible release, Bloo can be seen in a black outfit with turquoise strips holding a New York Comic-Con (NYCC) bag.

Bloo is described as "the ultimate thrill-seeker and your new favorite misfit mascot" and the "embodiment of everything [their] fans live for:"

"Meet Bloo, the ultimate thrill-seeker and your new favorite misfit mascot. He’s the embodiment of everything our fans live for: fearless self-expression, unapologetic individuality, and an obsession with all things pop culture. Bloo doesn’t blend in—he stands out. Bold, fashion-forward, and always embracing his quirks, he’s the icon who turns weird into wonderful. As the hero of our story, Bloo leads the charge with ultra-limited edition drops that are as rare as they are rad, making them must-have treasures for fans who crave the unique and unforgettable. Bloo is your reminder that different is daring—and always worth the thrill."

The front of the box also opens up, revealing a nice window display function and PIX! placard.

Thrilljoy's PIX! collectibles "empowers collectors to appreciate the item from both inside and outside the box:"

"Thrilljoy’s innovative PIX! platform elevates high-end collectibles by immortalizing pivotal moments in pop culture history. PIX! offers storytelling magic that captures not just a character, but an essential moment in time. With limited production runs and rare chase pieces, it delivers the thrill of the chase and the joy of community... Designed with collectors in mind, PIX! redefines the unboxing experience with protective packaging that safeguards both the product and its future value... PIX! empowers collectors to appreciate the item from both inside and outside the box—without compromising its worth. The price point for PIX! is set at $50."

In classic collectible fashion, this is also a chase version of this NYCC PIX! with Bloo in a golden outfit.

Instead of a NYCC bag for the Chase, Bloo is holding a little figure of his own.

Bloo can also be seen on the NYCC exclusive Mega PIX-12 Thrilljoy figure.

The Mega Pix-12 line of figures "uses magnetic accessories" that "enhances both detail and collectability:

"Thrilljoy’s Mega Pix 12” line sets a new standard for high-end collectible figures with its unique magnetic accessories. This innovative feature enhances both detail and collectability, showcasing larger versions of beloved PIX! characters and collaborations with top licenses, including Thrilljoy’s mascot, Bloo. With luxurious packaging designed to protect the product and its future value, Mega Pix will be priced at $125."

The Mega Pix-12 also has its own Chase variant, which swaps out Bloo's outfit for something a little brighter.

Once again, the Chase also includes Bloo holding a little figurine of his own.

The Bloo PIX figurine will be available from Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20 at New York Comic-Con.