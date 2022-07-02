Thor: Love and Thunder Suffers Overseas Delay

Thor: Love and Thunder experienced numerous delays before nabbing its July 2022 release timeline. During Marvel Studios' original Phase 4 announcement at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the Chris Hemsworth-led sequel was the last movie in the lineup, leading fans to wonder if the movie served as the culmination of the slate. However, it wasn't the case as more movies were added, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Initially, Thor 4 was supposed to be released on February 11, 2022, but due to the pandemic, it was delayed to May 6. The reshuffling didn't stop there as Love and Thunder moved to July 8, a slot that was originally for Wakanda Forever.

Now, as Thor 4 is gearing up for its worldwide release, an unfortunate delay has been announced.

Thor 4 Delayed in Malaysia

Marvel

Golden Screen Cinemas, the largest theater chain in Malaysia, confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder has been delayed in the country until Thursday, July 21. Although the reason behind it is unknown, the announcement came from Disney. The theater chain announced that fans who purchased advance tickets would be refunded.

The announcement can be seen below:

"Please be informed that the release date for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder in Malaysia has been postponed to 21 July 2022 by Disney. Those who have purchased advance tickets will be refunded. If you have purchased the tickets online, the amount will be refunded to you within 14 working days. No further action is required from your end. If you have purchased your tickets at the counter or e-kiosk, please return to the respective cinema and claim your refund within 14 days. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. For further updates, please follow GSC’s social media. Thank you!"

Golden Screen Cinemas

Will Thor 4 be Delayed in Other Territories?

Thor: Love and Thunder's delay in Malaysia presents an unfortunate situation for Marvel fans in that country, considering that spoilers will be rampant on social media during the film's opening weekend. Not only that, but a week before its release, Thor 4 spoilers have already emerged online.

At this stage, the best option for Malaysian Marvel fans might be to take a social media hiatus for three weeks.

The reason behind the delay is still being kept under wraps, but it's possible that it could be COVID-19-related. Malaysia currently has 29,434 active COVID-19 cases, but only 4.2% are hospitalized. It's possible that the Malaysian government is taking precautions by potentially closing down theater chains in the next two weeks to avoid a surge.

Another possible reason is Malaysia's strict film censorship policies, with the authorities taking more time to review the movie before it is released to the public.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere in theaters on July 8.