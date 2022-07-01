Thor: Love and Thunder Spoilers Surface Online 1 Week Before Release

Chris Hemsworth returns as the God of Thunder in Marvel Studios' latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder. The new MCU movie will see Thor embark on a quest to stop the villainous Gorr from murdering the universe's gods. Along for the ride are stalwart companions Korg and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) as well as Dr. Jane Foster, coming back for the first time in eight years, this time with the power of Mjölnir on her side.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Spoilers. Some fans absolutely loathe learning plot details about their anticipated movies in advance, claiming it ruins the experience. Others are much more lenient and some groups even actively seek out spoilers, wishing to soak in all the information they can before going to see a film.

Now, as for Love and Thunder, well, there haven't actually been a ton of pre-release leaks for the fourth Thor solo film. But the website for the British Board of Film Classification might've just shaken things up a bit.

Official British Film Website Spoils Thor 4

Marvel

The official page on the British Board of Film Classification website for Thor: Love and Thunder lists several elements from the film that could certainly be considered spoilers. These details are listed under the "Ratings info" tab, which is, in fact, labeled with a spoiler warning "May contain spoilers".

For starters, the circumstances around the many injuries inflicted on characters are listed.

There are scenes of fantastical bloodshed, including jets of golden blood in a sword fight between gods. Fantastical creatures are sloppily dismembered. A villain pulls the head off a monster, and throws it at children. A hero is shown to be missing an eye.

In all likelihood, the hero in question is Thor himself. He lost his right eye in a battle with Hela in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok and received a bionic replacement in Avengers: Infinity War, from Rocket, although it's probably best not to ask where he got it from...

And of course, the BBFC would be remiss if they didn't mention the much-discussed scene where Zeus, with the flick of his finger, magically removes Thor's clothes, exposing his butt, or as the site terms it, "comic rear nudity."

There are comic verbal references to orgies. There is mild innuendo concerning the appearance of a hero's penis. There are other references to 'making babies' and 'getting it on'. There is comic rear nudity.

Moving on, the movie has "occasional jump scares" and other moments that could be unsettling, including a villain who wishes to behead small children. Could this be Christian Bale's Gorr? It doesn't really seem like his M.O., so perhaps not.:

In sequences of moderate horror, children are snatched from their beds at night by monsters and held captive by a sinister villain who threatens to chop off their heads. There are occasional jump scares. This horror is punctuated by comedy and ends reassuringly.

The BBFC's site also lists the film's notable moments of violence:

There are prolonged fantastical fight sequences. A man stabs a god's neck. Warriors do battle with swords, axes and hand-to-hand combat. A group of gods are seen to have been lynched.

And finally, we come to the "bad language" uttered in the movie, most of which is almost guaranteed to come from the Guardians of the Galaxy's mouths. A character with cancer is also mentioned, obviously referring to Jane:

There is mild bad language such as 'piss', 'crap', 'asshole', 'fricking', 'hell', 'damn', 'shit', 'God' and 'jerk'. A character's terminal cancer is a theme of the film; there are associated upsetting scenes.

Seems Like Thor 4 is a Wild Time

Keep in mind that Thor: Love and Thunder, like all of Marvel Studios' current offerings, is strictly rated PG-13. Fans will find no f-bombs or full frontal nudity in this MCU project.

However, that's not to stop the studio from comically playing with established tropes surrounding such things. After all, the movie is being directed by none other than Taika Waititi. The New Zealander is quite well-known for his goofy, irreverent sense of humor.

And as for the violence, it's likely safe to say that all of the dismemberment and bodily harm will be inflicted on alien characters. Whenever Marvel does include heavy, graphic violence, it's often either implied or just shown offscreen. And in rare cases where it isn't, the harm done is typically bloodless.

Fans will be able to see all of this for themselves when Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder lands in theaters on July 8.