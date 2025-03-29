The Woman in the Yard's shocking ending reveals [SPOILERS] to be the movie's central villain.

The new horror film from Universal Pictures and House of Wax and Orphan filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra follows a young widow and her two children as they are haunted by a mysterious entity in the wake of her husband's death.

So far, the movie has received mixed reviews from critics, coming to theaters alongside the Jason Statham-led action vehicle, A Working Man, and A24's Death of a Unicorn.

Breaking Down the Woman in the Yard Movie Plot & Ending

There were teases pointing to Woman in the Yard's jaw-dropping ending, but its final few minutes finally bring together this spin-chilling horror epic.

The latest movie from Universal and Orphan filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra follows a newly widowed mother, Ramona (played by Danielle Deadwyler), and her two children, Taylor and Annie, as they reel from the death of Ramona's husband—and the kids' father—David.

Shortly after David's death in a tragic car accident, Ramona begins seeing the mysterious figure of a robed woman standing in their yard.

This being (known in the film as The Woman) continually torments Ramona and her family, waking them from their sleep, messing with their possessions, and even destroying the family home at one point later in the film.

As the Woman toys with Ramona and the kids, more and more information about the car accident that led to David's death starts to become clear.

This culminates in a reveal that it was not David driving when he died, but rather Ramona. She was, in fact, the one behind the wheel the night her husband passed away and has been feeling immense guilt about the death of the beloved father of her children.

And with that guilt on full display, the movie's horrifying plot begins to truly make sense.

Throughout the film, the Woman is made out to be some sort of ghost or demonic presence (akin to something seen in a franchise like the Smile movies); however, that is not exactly the case.

The Woman is instead revealed to be a manifestation of Ramona's guilt, as her culpability in David's death continues to weigh on her. The Woman is essentially grief personified, embodying the darkest parts of Ramona's subconscious and projecting them into the physical world.

It turns out that not only has Ramona blamed herself for David's death, but she has also been suffering from serious suicidal ideation, leading to the Woman's arrival at the family house.

The movie's climax sees the Woman and Ramona squaring off with one another as two sides of the same psyche. Having sent her kids away, deeming the house is no longer safe, Ramona claims she wants to live, but the Woman does not believe her.

The mysterious entity eggs Danielle Deadwyler's young mother on to give in to her darkest thoughts and take her own life. Ramona is forced by the Woman to point a gun at her own head, signaling that these dark thoughts may ultimately get the better of her.

Right as she is about to pull the trigger, though, the Woman and Ramona become one, with the spirit being absorbed into the grieving widow's body.

The movie then cuts to Ramona emerging from the barn, where she and the Woman had their final confrontation. As she walks away from what could have been her final resting place, Annie and Taylor come running into the frame, hugging their mom.

This gives the impression that Ramona made it out of the barn safe and sound, leaving her depression in the rearview. However, audiences get one final glimpse of a painting seen throughout the movie during this final sequence.

Looking at the art on the wall, the viewer can see that the writing that has been present this whole time is now mirrored. This suggests that, perhaps, Ramona did take her own life in the barn, and now this final scene is taking place all in her head.

This leaves Ramona's fate ambiguous at the end of the film, letting the viewer decide whether they believe she let her grief in and walked away safe from her final confrontation with the Woman or let her darkest feeling get the better of her and committed suicide in the barn like the Woman wanted her to.

Ultimately, The Woman in the Yard ends up being a story about the power of our darkest feelings and how, without properly addressing them, they can become untenable and manifest themselves in horrifying ways.

If you or someone you love is experiencing suicidal ideation, there are resources available. In the U.S., call 988 or visit 988Lifeline.org for on-demand mental health and crisis support.

