Fans have been left scratching their heads over whether Ramona ends her own life during The Woman in the Yard's spine-chilling ending. The 2025 psychological horror romp from Jungle Cruise and Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra follows a young mother, played by Danielle Deadwyler, whose family becomes terrorized by a haunting veil-clad entity in the wake of her husband's death.

The movie tackles themes of personal trauma, mental illness, and the darkness one is capable of inflicting on those they love, leaving the fate of Deadwyler's widow hanging in the balance with its ambiguous conclusion. What exactly happens to Ramona after she rids her family of the titular "Woman in the Yard" (Okwui Okpokwasili) is left unclear, leaving some to wonder if where the movie ends is reality.

The Woman in the Yard is now streaming on Peacock as of June 27 and charted #1 in the U.S. during its first weekend on the streamer, opening up the 2025 horror film to a whole new audience. The Universal and Blumhouse movie originally came to theaters on March 28, 2025, earning a middling 40% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $23 million at the global box office.

How Does Ramona Die In The Woman In the Yard?

Universal Pictures

One of the biggest questions coming out of The Woman in the Yard is whether Danielle Deadwyler's Ramona committed suicide during its final act.

After several tense back-and-forths between Ramona and the Woman in the Yard, the pair finally have one last confrontation to end the movie in the family barn. This sees Ramona egged on by the shadowy figure to give in to her darkest tendencies, as she continues to reel from the death of her husband.

Deadwyler's young mother then (as if some otherworldly force controlled her) turns the shotgun she had taken into the barn as her weapon of choice onto herself, holding the barrel to the side of her head.

Right as she goes to pull the trigger, the Woman is then absorbed into Ramona, and the pair become one, with the mysterious force seemingly having been thwarted once and for all.

From there, the camera cuts, and Ramona emerges from the barn, leading the viewer to believe that she did, in fact, not give in to the Woman's wishes and has overcome her grief.

That does not seem to be the case, though, as the last haunting image the viewer is left with is a picture hanging in Ramona's home, which has been inexplicably flipped.

This is assumed to mean Ramona is now living in a mirror world inside her head (aka a form of the afterlife), and had taken her own life in her final battle with the black-veiled woman.

While Ramona's fate is never outright confirmed, this feels like the kind of skin-crawling ending a movie like The Woman in the Yard would present.

This ending also seems to indicate that the Woman in the yard was not a physical presence at all, but rather the manifestation of Ramona's grief, coming to haunt her and her family in the wake of her husband's death.

The Woman being swallowed up into Ramona's body is not her defeating her, but letting it consume her, pushing her to pull the trigger and enter this otherworldly mirror dimension that fans seem to see in the film's final few moments.

But, because the ending is left ambiguous, it is up to the viewers to decide for themselves whether they believe Ramona emerged from the barn safe, leaving her trauma behind, or took a dark turn and sought a release only a bullet to the skull could offer her.

