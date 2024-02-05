Season 2 of The Tourist involves a mostly fresh cast compared to its freshman run.

The first season of the hit BBC series, which is now streaming on Netflix, saw Jamie Dornan’s unnamed man wake up in the Australian outback with no memory of who he was. After plenty of twists and turns, with some fatal consequences, audiences now know that his real name is Elliot Stanley, and he was not the best of dudes.

Now, 2024's Season 2 sees the story go to Ireland, where audiences will hopefully learn even more memories its leading character has forgotten.

The Main Cast and Characters of The Tourist 2024

Jamie Dornan - Elliot Stanley

Jamie Dornan

While Jamie Dornan's Tourist character was first known only as The Man, who awoke with amnesia in Australia, audiences now know his name is Elliot Stanley. He is now happily with Helen Chambers as the duo explores the world together.

Eventually, Helen brings up the idea that they should visit Ireland to remember more about his past. Little did they know this would put them in the line of fire with a deadly feud involving the McDonnell family.

Many will know Dornan from his time in the Fifty Shades of Gray franchise, but he has also played key roles in The Fall, A Haunting in Venice, and Belfast.

Danielle MacDonald - Helen Chambers

Danielle MacDonald

After the events of Season 1, Danielle MacDonald’s Helen Chambers decided to leave her former partner (who was rather manipulative) and instead explore the world with Elliot Stanley.

Season 2 picks up on one of their latest stop, Ireland, which is particularly important to Elliot’s undiscovered past. This detour proves to be a little more dangerous than either realized.

Some of MacDonald’s previous credits include Bird Box, Unbelievable, and Dumplin’.

Greg Larsen - Ethan Krum

Greg Larsen

Ethan Krum, played by Greg Larsen, is the former boyfriend of Helen Chambers. The two are now separated, even if he is finding that a little hard to accept.

We Interrupt This Broadcast, Hug the Sun, and At Home Alone Together are some of the actor’s previous credits.

Olwen Fouéré - Niamh Cassidy

Olwen Fouéré

Olwen Fouéré’s Niamh Cassidy is the head of the family feuding against the McDonnells. She has been described as “very intriguing and enigmatic” and having “a performative element to her.”

Fouéré can also be seen in 2022’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Northman, and Mandy.

Mark McKenna - Fergal McDonnell

Mark McKenna

Unlike the rest of his family, Mark McKenna’s Fergal McDonnell is not as interested in continuing the bloodshed and revenge as part of this never-ending feud. As the youngest member of the McDonnells, Fergal struggles to find his place in the world.

McKenna previously played parts in Overlord, One of Us Is Lying, and Wayne.

Francis Magee - Frank McDonnell

Francis Magee

Despite being the cold, authoritative voice of the McDonnell family, Francis Magee's Frank McDonnell is the more considerate of the bunch. He is not the shoot first and ask questions later type of guy, but he will do what needs to be done.

Magee can also be seen in Then You Run, Kin, and Layer Cake.

Diarmaid Murtagh - Donal McDonnell

Diarmaid Murtagh

Diarmaid Murtagh brings to life Donal McDonnell, the eldest brother of his family and one of the most involved in the feud.

The actor also appears in Vikings, Bloodlands, and Outlander.

Nessa Matthews - Orla McDonnell

Nessa Matthews

Orla McDonnell, played by Nessa Matthews, takes after her brother Donal for being a brutal force on nature when it comes to getting things done.

The Tourist is Matthews’ biggest onscreen role to date.

Conor MacNeill - Detective Ruairi Slater

Conor MacNeill

Conor MacNeill portrays Detective Ruairi Slater, who becomes entangled with Helen amidst the two warring families that the story focuses on. Slater is dealing with some mental health issues of his own and isn’t afraid to bend the rules a bit.

Fans might know MacNeill from his work on The Sixth Commandment, Industry, and No Offense.

Réginal Kudiwu - Monsieur Tioté

Réginal Kudiwu

Réginal Kudiwu plays Monsieur Tioté, a new character who shows up in three episodes of Season 2.

Tioté’s previous roles include Crime, Anna, The Widow, and more.

The Tourist Season 2 is already streaming on the BBC iPlayer and set to hit Netflix for the rest of the world on February 29.