Donald Trump's Republican National Convention (RNC) speech ended with the song "Nessun Dorma" which can be heard during the ending of The Sum of All Fears.

The song "Nessun Dorma" is from the final act of the Giacomo Pucci opera Turandot which premiered in 1926 and is among the best-known arias.

The song is sung by Calaf (the unknown prince) who falls in love with a beautiful, cold princess. But any man wishing to marry Princess Turandot must first answer her three riddles under the threat of beheading should he fail.

How Does The Sum of All Fears End?

Paramount Pictures

"Nessun Dorma" can be heard during the ending scene of The Sum of All Fears, a 2002 spy thriller based on the Tom Clancy novel of the same name starring Ben Affleck as Jack Ryan.

The Sum of All Fears kickstarts with an attack on the Super Bowl in Denver, Colorado along with a false flag attack on U.S. forces stationed in Berlin, Germany disguised as Soviet soldiers.

While the initial suspicion falls on Muslim extremists, the true threat comes from a European neo-Nazi group led by Richard Dressler. The villain sets out to plunge the U.S. and Russia into a nuclear war that would end in mutual destruction and pave the way for a new world order fitting with his extremist beliefs.

Jack Ryan deduces the plot's truth through diplomatic communication with the U.S. and Russian governments. Dressler is killed by Israeli agents at his villa in Austria, from where he is implied to originate to the music of "Nessun Dorma."

Why Did Donald Trump Play Nessun Dorma?

Former president and 2024 Republican candidate Donald Trump ended his speech at the Republication National Convention (RNC) with the song "Nessun Dorma," sparking questions about the meaning behind his musical choice.

As "Nessun Dorma" famously played during the climax of The Sum of All Fear, a film about eliminating terrorists and deep state actors looking to destabilize the world, many have suggested Trump may have been looking to send a message.

During Fox News' reporting on RNC, a reporter pointed out how "Nessun Dorma" was found in The Sum of All Fear, a movie about "getting rid of terrorists and deep state actors." The network pointed out the "interesting theory" that he may have been looking to "send a message to deep state actors."

After Trump has vowed to "demolish the deep state" (via CNN), the 2024 president-elect hopeful may have been looking to invoke connections to The Sum of All Fear and his promises to ensure global and national peace.

The Sum of All Fear is streaming now on Max.