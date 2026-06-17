The Polygamist Season 2 Is Already On Netflix Show Producer Thuli Zuma's Mind: 'There's Always A Desire To See More'

The Polygamist producer Thuli Zuma admitted that she already has an idea for what's next on the story of the Netflix series if it gets renewed for a potential Season 2. The 2026 South African Netflix drama series is based on Sue Nyathi's 2012 novel of the same name, chronicling the story of a self-made CEO, Jonasi Gomora, who builds a powerful business empire from scratch. While he is deemed successful by many, Jonasi actually hides dark secrets (a long list of affairs). The Polygamist begins with Jonasi's death, focusing on his first wife's journey to discover the extent of his betrayal, leading to an all-out revenge plot echoing another Netflix show, Bad Influence.

The Polygamist Season 1 ended with the major reveal that Joyce orchestrated Jonasi's downfall, leading to his death. Producer Thuli Zuma spoke with News 24 to address the possibility of a potential second season, noting that it will all boil down to Netflix's decision:

"Where 'The Polygamist' goes is up to Netflix. I mean, of course, we spend so much time investing in the story, having a great time telling it, loving it. We are super excited to watch it along with the rest of South Africa and the world, and I think there's always a desire to see more... Even though you try to say, 'Guys, there's one season, we're going to write our best season', there's always like, 'Yeah, that would be great for season two!' or 'Ooh, can you imagine? But that would be a fourth-season thing'. We'll wait to hear from Netflix."

Despite that, Thuli Zuma confirmed that she already has a story in mind for Season 2, pointing out that she would love to explore "the children's lives growing up" in future episodes:

"After watching the series, if I were to write a sequel, I would certainly look at the children's lives growing up in that setup."

Netflix

The shift from Jonasi's life to his children makes sense because it allows The Polygamist to explore the long-term emotional and societal impacts of the patriarch's secrets and messy entanglements.

Seeing characters like Sarah and Mpume take center stage in a new, compelling story would be a welcome development, further cementing the themes of women's strength amid their internal struggles.

The Polygamist Season 1 premiered on Netflix on June 12.

The Polygamist Season 1's Ending Perfectly Sets Up Season 2 (Here's How)

The Polygamist Season 1's ending already set up the perfect story for a possible Season 2, especially in the final moments involving Menzi (Joyce and Jonasi's son). Menzi's life took a complete turn for the worse after Jonasi decided to bring his second wife into his home. This one decision deteriorated Menzi's mental health, especially after seeing his parents argue every day.

The breaking point for Menzi came when he saw Jonasi in an intimate position with Lindani, a young woman whom he had been in love with throughout Season 1. As it turned out, Lindani was his father's former lover, and this revelation completely shattered his life.

By the end of the season, Menzi has become manipulative, entitled, rage-filled, and desperate toward women, the same traits he explicitly hated in his father.

Season 1's final moment saw Menzi hooking up with Lindani, reinforcing the idea that the brutal cycle Jonasi started will continue. Lindani now sees Menzi as her new pathway to the glamorous life she chased with Jonasi. While Menzi is aware of Lindani's inner motives, he embraces the arrangement anyway.

While Joyce won revenge and secured her empire by making Menzi the full heir to his father, she still failed to shield her son from becoming the next Jonasi. A possible Season 2 could follow Menzi as he wields power, pursues multiple women, and clashes with his sister, Mpume (and other half-siblings in the Jonasi family tree).