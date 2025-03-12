Here's Why The Plankton Movie Became a Musical (Confirmed)

Netflix's Plankton: The Movie isn't just another SpongeBob spin-off, it's a full-fledged musical, packed with original songs that push forward the narrative.

Plankton: The Movie is a highly anticipated 2025 Netflix release, following Plankton as his world domination plans are derailed by his computer wife, Karen.

Originally conceived as a half-hour special, it was later developed into a feature film and became the second SpongeBob Squarepants character spin-off movie, featuring music by Bret McKenzie, Linda Perry, and Mark Mothersbaugh.

The film was officially released on Netflix on March 7, 2025, receiving generally positive reviews from critics, despite some surprise from audiences when they discovered it's a musical.

Why is the Plankton Movie a Musical?

Netflix

There's a lot to unpack when it comes to the reasoning behind Plankton: The Movie becoming a musical.

In part, the Plankton movie became a musical as a natural extension of SpongeBob's long tradition of incorporating eclectic music into its storytelling.

Executive producer Vincent Waller told Animation Magazine it "slowly and sneakily became a great musical project, which is unusual for us as well."

Waller explained that the film offers "a real up-close, personal look at Plankton and Karen's relationship" while also carrying on SpongeBob's tradition of unexpected musical moments:

"It was something that you don’t expect to get weaved into the show, and we just wanted to carry on that great tradition...This movie is a real up-close, personal look at Plankton and Karen's relationship, which we’ve explored before but not on this nitty-gritty 'nuts and bolts' level. Another reason why we love it is because it slowly and sneakily became a great musical project, which is unusual for us as well."

While music isn't what Spongebob is known for, there are iconic songs from the early 2000s like "Campfire Song Song," "Best Day Ever," and "F.U.N. Song" (featuring Plankton) that make the series so iconic, as Waller noted.

The team also embraced the opportunity to collaborate with renowned musicians like Bret McKenzie, Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh, and Linda Perry, with another executive producer, Marc Ceccarelli adding, "How often do you have a movie with a star where he sings an entire song about what a total jerk he is?"

"How often do you have a movie with a star where he sings an entire song about what a total jerk he is? We've always been a fans of Bret McKenzie (Flight of the Conchords), and working with musical stars like Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh (Devo) and Linda Perry has been a dream come true."

Director Dave Needham spoke with Animation Scoop about the creative choices.

Needham wanted Plankton: The Movie to stand apart from traditional SpongeBob films, describing it as "a little bit off to the side, being a little bit weirder."

"I was at Nickelodeon and they asked me if I was interested in working in the 'SpongeBob' world. I love villains. I thought this could be so much fun — getting to do a 'SpongeBob' movie that’s a little bit different. I always pitched it as, 'You know what a SpongeBob movie is. He's the happiest character in the world. It’s sunshine, lollipops and rainbows. My movie's just gonna be a little bit off to the side of that, being a little bit weirder.' It was a privilege to get to play in that world."

A key part of that unique approach was making it a musical, with Needham calling it "an overload" and praising the musician collaborators:

It's an overload. A key part of it is that it’s a musical. We got Bret McKenzie, who won an Oscar for 'The Muppets,' the Mothersbaugh brothers, Linda Perry and others. They were all amazing to work with. And not only are they super catchy but they really progress the story."

Was Music the Right Choice of the Plankton Movie?

Plankton: The Movie features a vibrant soundtrack that enhances its underwater adventure, including 12 individual tracks throughout the film.

"Welcome to Bikini Bottom" sets the stage with SpongeBob's signature energy, while Plankton and Karen's duets, "I'm Plankton" and "Say My Name, Karen," highlight their dynamic relationship.

Plankton's solo, "I Made a New Friend," likely explores his softer side. Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper's compositions, including "Going Up" and "Bad Trip," add whimsical and dramatic tones to the score. "You and Me" by Princess Chelsea & Jonathan Bree delivers a heartfelt moment, while "Taking Over" by Boots brings high-energy excitement.

Additional tracks like "80's Baby" and "Shaggy" mix nostalgia with fresh sounds, culminating in the celebratory "Welcome Back to Bikini Bottom."

With such an extensive soundtrack, the Plankton movie makes it clear why it's a musical. For more unique tales in Bikini Bottom, read about the first SpongeBob Squarepants episode that didn't include the titular character.

Plankton: The Movie is streaming now on Netflix.