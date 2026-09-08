'The Pendragon Cycle: Rise Of The Merlin' Season 2 Status Gets Addressed By Rose Reid, Who Says Future Episodes' Stories Have Already Been 'Dreamt Up'

The Pendragon Cycle: Rise Of The Merlin star and writer Rose Reid has addressed the possibility of a second season, revealing that the creative team has already been discussing ideas for where the fantasy series could go next. Based on Stephen R. Lawhead's The Pendragon Cycle books, Rise Of The Merlin brings the legendary world of King Arthur and Merlin to the screen in a different manner. The series first premiered in January 2026.

While a second season of The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin has not officially been announced, multiple stars of the show and one writer made clear that they hope the series will return, and that the team actually has an idea of where it could go next. Specifically, in an interview with LRM Online (shared via YouTube), The Pendragon Cycle: Rise of the Merlin star Myles Clohessy (Uther) talked about what it would mean to him to get to continue the series, mentioning that he hopes everyone "watches and supports it and pushes the network to do a Season 2:"

"Yes, sir. Thank you so much. We need a second season. Get it out there. I hope everyone that's listening to this watches and supports it and pushes the network to do a Season 2. We need it."

Similarly, The Pendragon Cycle star Rose Reid (who is also one of the show's writers) offered a glimpse at how the series's creative team has already been thinking beyond the first season. Specifically, in an interview with Jon Del Arroz (shared via YouTube), Reid was asked about her own Christian faith and whether it helped her approach the material, considering it is a faith-based title.

Reid explained that growing up in a traditionally Christian home gave her an understanding that was particularly useful when working with the source material's faith-based elements and how some biblical elements translated into the series. She specifically mentioned how the family in the show "is kind of a metaphor for Abraham's family:"

"Yeah definitely, I came up in a very um traditionally Christian home and so having a level of understanding was incredibly helpful, because you could dig into lore a little bit more and even use some more metaphors and say, 'Okay, well, this family is kind of a metaphor for Abraham's family,' and stuff like that."

Reid even explained that she feels The Pendragon Cycle is not unlike the works of J.R.R. Tolkien (The Lord of the Rings) or C.S. Lewis (The Chronicles of Narnia), in that those are both examples of fantasy worlds that were inspired by biblical principles and grounded in Christianity:

"And you could really draw from it in a way that felt kind of Tolkien almost, or Narnia and CS Lewis, where you could really create... a story that feels similar."

Most notably, Reid then revealed that the writers have already been exploring potential ideas for a second season, despite there currently being no confirmation that Prime Video will order additional episodes, saying that the team has already been "dreaming up the idea" of what Season 2 could look like:

"And so I think that especially in Season 2, as we were kind of dreaming up the idea... Obviously, we have no idea if there's going to be a Season 2 but as us writers over on the side, we are wondering where there's ideas of like, 'Oh well, what if you could do this,' and, 'What if you could do this,' and all sorts of things. So, I think that that has been very helpful to be able to draw back on."

Reid was also asked whether she would return to work on another season if the series received the green light. Her answer was unequivocal:

"Yes. Listen, we're writers. We always yip yap... If there were ever a Season 2, we would want to come back. I would love to come back, but you know, we'll see."

For reference, the Christian fantasy series recently gained a lot of attention following its recent debut on Prime Video in the U.S., where it is currently the #5 trending TV series.

While Clohessy and Reid obviously hope the show will get renewed by Daily Wire, The Pendragon Cycle: Rise Of The Merlin Season 2 has not been officially confirmed.

The Pendragon Cycle's Future Rests On Amazon's Shoulders

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The most significant part of Reid's comments is that a potential second season appears to be something the Rise Of The Merlin creative team has already been actively imagining. That does not mean Season 2 has been ordered, nor does it guarantee that the ideas being discussed will ever make it to the screen. However, it does suggest that the writers see considerably more story to tell within this version of the Arthurian world.

While the show's original premiere on DailyWire+ was extremely important, the fact that it is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video could be what pushed Daily Wire to give the series another season.

With the series currently attracting a lot of attention on Prime Video, its performance with audiences could ultimately be an important factor in determining whether those Season 2 ideas become reality. For a streaming series, viewer interest can matter greatly when a platform weighs whether to invest in another season. Therefore, if it continues to perform well, it would give Daily Wire confidence in moving forward with another installment. If the hype fizzles out over the following weeks, it could push Daily Wire to do the opposite.

For now, though, the message from the people behind Rise Of The Merlin is straightforward: there is no Season 2 yet, but they want one, and they have already been thinking about what it could include. The next step is for Daily Wire and viewers to decide whether those dreams get the chance to become a reality.