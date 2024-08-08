Here's When The Oval Season 6's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Fans eager for The Oval Season 6's release may have to wait a bit longer than expected.

Written, directed, and created by entertainment giant Tyler Perry, The Oval is a political drama that has been airing on BET since 2019.

Running for five seasons so far, a sixth was officially announced in April 2024. It will continue the story of the Franklin family, a familial unit brought into the White House and handed the keys to the Oval Office.

A new update could mean that The Oval Season 6 may be released later than some thought.

The latest news on the series was that it was reportedly planned to go into production in "late summer."

Series star Brad Benedict told Digital Journal that he was "looking forward to getting back to work on The Oval" by the end of the summer, but "nothing is guaranteed:"

"Presently, I am on a show that is going into its sixth season, called 'The Oval,' from writer/director/producer Tyler Perry. I play a secret service agent who stirs up a lot of trouble, and it has been a total blast and dream come true. Casting loves me as a bad guy, so I try to bring all the bad with full force. I’m looking forward to getting back to work on 'The Oval,' hopefully by late summer, but nothing is guaranteed in this industry."

This comes months after the show was officially greenlit for a sixth season in April 2024. The show was renewed as a part of a larger deal with creator Tyler Perry and BET, putting the rubberstamp on nine series from the prolific TV executive (via Deadline).

If Season 6 were to go into production by the end of the summer, that could mean BET is eyeing a later release date than is usual for the hit political drama.

Typically, new seasons of The Oval debuted sometime in October, with filming taking place well in advance (Season 3, for example, was released six months after production wrapped). A "late summer" production start does not seem like it would leave nearly enough lead time to hit that same October release window.

This could mean the season 6 premiere date may be pushed from the usual release schedule seen for nearly every season of the show so far.

If that is the case, then an early 2025 release window feels like the most natural fitting, allowing filming to be completed, post-production work to be done, and so on.

However, there is always the chance that production may run alongside the episodes airing (a practice common in TV). This would mean an October release could still be hit while the team continues to work on Season 6 as it is being released.

With only so much runway to work with, though, fans should find out sooner rather than later as to when they can expect the series to return to TV screens.

What Will Happen in The Oval Season 6?

When Season 6 of The Oval eventually does release, it will almost surely bring even more of the gripping political drama the series has become known for.

Season 5 saw a house divided as the conflict between First Lady Victoria Franklin (Kron Moore) and President Hunter Franklin (Ed Quinn) finally came to a head.

Fans may remember the Season 5 finale ended in gunfire. After months of veiled threats back and forth, Hunter ordered a team of mercenaries to take out his wife and anyone who claimed to support her.

This resulted in a Game of Thrones-esque final sequence as bullets began to fly. However, the show cut to black before audiences could see who was caught in the crossfire.

Heading into Season 6, this moment will do the narrative heavy lifting for the next chapter in the Oval story.

Who lived and who died will be key to what happens next, and even if Moore's first lady is one of the casualties, revenge will likely be on the agenda. War has been declared, and Team Victoria has shown that they do not back down no matter who is coming at them or how hard.

The Oval is streaming on BET+.

