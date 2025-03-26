Fans are worried about The Oval Season 6, Episode 12's release following its recent mid-season finale.

The BET drama, which follows a family placed in the White House and the drama that ensues surrounding them, is in the midst of its sixth season on the network, but things are not done.

After 11 episodes, the show hit its mid-season mark as a move was made to remove Ed Quinn's Hunter Franklin from office once and for all—whether that was successful or not, that is another story.

When Does The Oval Season 6 Come Back On?

BET

The Oval Season 6 brought its first half to a close with Episode 11 on March 18, leading many to wonder what the plan will be for Episode 12's release.

An official date for Episode 12 has not yet been announced, but fans can use past seasons of the series to perhaps determine where the series is going in its back half.

The previous two seasons of the Tyler Perry-produced series returned after only one week following their respective mid-season finales. This should have meant that if Season 6 were to follow suit, a new episode would have debuted on Tuesday, March 25; however, that did not happen.

Not to worry, though, The show has been confirmed to come back, it is just a matter of when.

Several past seasons have had sizable gaps between their mid-season finales and the next episode.

Season 1 took a four-month break in the middle of its 2020 run (pausing from January to May 2020). Season 2 took two months (May to July 2021). And Season 3 was only three weeks (December 2021 to January 2022).

Based on this, The Oval Season 6, Episode 12 could be released as soon as three weeks from its mid-season finale (mid-April 2025) or as late as July 2025.

There have been rumors making the rounds saying that the series could return in June (via OregonLive). Given the way past seasons have gone, it would not be surprising if Season 6 were to wait until June to come back; however, those reports remain unsubstantiated at this point, so it is till up in the air.

What Will Happen Next in The Oval Season 6?

BET

Fans have plenty to get excited about heading into the second half of The Oval Season 6.

The mid-season finale left audiences reeling, as Ptosha Storey's Nancy finally executed her plot to take down the Franklin family.

As Nancy was arrested in Episode 11, the rest of the series will likely see her attempting to clear her name, doing everything she can to distance herself from the full-on assault that had been launched on the president and his family.

This will also bubble to the surface by way of tension between White House Butler Richard and Secret Service Agent Sam. It was ultimately the pair of them that brought Nancy down; however, the pair did so with tempers flaring between the two of them.

Things have always been on edge between the two of them, but after Nancy's arrest, their partnership may finally feel like it is coming to an end. This could especially be the case as Nancy seeks revenge on the two of them for ultimately being responsible for her downfall.

All this will happen as Kron Moore and Victoria Franklin attempt to hold on to their seat in power at the top of the White House, with the potential for someone to pull skeletons out of her closet as well going forward.

The Oval is now streaming on BET+.

