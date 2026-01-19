The Mummy 4 Reportedly Eyeing One A-List Star to Play Villain

The next installment in The Mummy franchise may include an iconic original star from the first trilogy when it premieres. After decades of questions regarding another chapter in this franchise, Universal finally greenlit a fourth The Mummy movie, reportedly giving Brendan Fraser a chance to bring Rick O'Connell back to the forefront. Now, he may have one of his biggest co-stars from that series back alongside him, as the hierarchy of power may be set to change forever.

A new rumor indicated that Universal wants to bring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson back to reprise his role as the Scorpion King in The Mummy 4. According to scooper Daniel Richtman, the studio hopes to get him back for the first new addition to the franchise since 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. However, it is still unclear how big his role is expected to be:

"Universal wants The Rock back for a new Scorpion King and they also want him in the next 'Mummy' movie for at least a cameo."

This comes after Johnson spoke with Entertainment Tonight in early January about potentially returning to this franchise. Explaining that he is "always open" to coming back, he made it clear that The Mummy is "Brendan Fraser's franchise" but that he would "certainly consider it" after his original casting in the role "changed [his] life:"

"Oh man, I don't know. I'm always open. To be clear, that is Brendan Fraser's franchise. I love that man. He's one of my great supporters. We support each other, and if they want to call the Scorpion King, I know a guy who knows a guy…I would certainly consider it. Yeah, because also, that franchise changed my life."

Johnson originally played the Scorpion King (also known as Mathayus) in 2001's The Mummy Returns, in which his character served as the main villain. He then got his own solo spin-off movie in 2002, The Scorpion King, which took place 5,000 years before the first two films and showed Mathayus' origins and rise to power as the titular king.

Universal is now reportedly in development on a fourth solo Mummy film, which would continue the story told in the original franchise that started in 2001's The Mummy. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are expected to reprise their roles as Rick O'Connell and Evelyn O’Connell. The new sequel does not have a production or release timeframe as of writing.

How Dwayne Johnson Could Return for The Mummy 4

Having Dwayne Johnson join the cast of The Mummy 4 would be vastly different nowadays than it was when he first starred as the Scorpion King in 2001. Mostly known as an up-and-coming wrestler back then, Johnson now stands as one of the highest-paid and most famous actors on the planet, and having his name attached to this movie would instantly make it a must-see event for casual fans.

Storywise, Rick O'Connell ended the Scorpion King's comeback in The Mummy Returns by stabbing him with a spear, leading to him and his army disintegrating into dust. However, considering the mythical and supernatural nature of this franchise (which already resurrected Arnold Vosloo's Imhotep after his death in the first film), there are sure to be plenty of ways The Mummy 4 could revive Mathayus for more mayhem.

Considering how early this movie is in its development process, details on the story likely will not be officially confirmed until Universal speaks publicly on the process. Even so, having Johnson in tow alongside Fraser and Weisz is sure to drive anticipation for this movie forward, as this becomes the latest legacy sequel to bring a classic cast of stars back for another round of epic action.