Disney Releases Spoilery Photos From Rosario Dawson-Led The Mandalorian Episode

Warning - This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2.

The latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 proved to be a triumph for fans of both the show and the wider Star Wars universe since it showcased the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano, who provided more concrete information about The Child.

"Chapter 13: The Jedi," which was fittingly directed by The Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni, delivered, arguably, one of the best episodes of The Mandalorian, providing fans with a stockpile of secrets and hints about the small screen future of Star Wars on Disney+. While it was heavily teased in the past that "Chapter 13" will feature the arrival of Ahsoka, the episode still managed to surprise everyone by revealing the name and backstory of Baby Yoda.

With so much to unpack, it's safe to say that Star Wars fans will watch the episode over and over again to uncover more secrets. Now, Disney has officially released some spoiler-heavy stills to celebrate the release of "Chapter 13."

Disney+ released official stills from the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 entitled "Chapter 13: The Jedi."

The first image shows Mando approaching the Imperial-guarded village of Corvus.

The next official still provides a fascinating look at Diana Lee Inosanto's Morgan Elsberth a.k.a. The Magistrate.

The third photo shows the first meeting between Mando and the Magistrate, with the latter giving the former a job that will lead him straight to Ahsoka Tano.

The next official still shows off Mando looking ahead while inside the city, potentially contemplating the Magistrate's offer.

Michael Biehn's Lang is front and center in this official The Mandalorian still.

Lang is seen talking to Mando in this official still, which is set right before the latter heads off in the woods to find Ahsoka Tano.

The images provide a preview of the action-packed episode of "Chapter 13" while also preserving the biggest surprise of the new chapter. The first batch of stills from "Chapter 13" is essentially a preview of what the episode entails, and it's a brilliant approach on Disney's side to place the focus on other characters to make way for a much grander highlight on Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano down the line.

Admittedly, Ahsoka's absence in the first batch of stills isn't surprising since it essentially follows the trend of Disney's marketing of preserving notable guest stars in a much better reveal a few days from now. Given that, it's safe to say that a full-blown character poster for Ahsoka will be revealed next week, following a similar approach to other notable guest stars from the show.

"Chapter 13" clearly didn't disappoint by showing off the fighting prowess of Ahsoka in a live-action setting while also moving the narrative forward by revealing significant details about Baby Yoda's origin. No doubt, the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 opens up a lot of story possibilities to widen the scope of the franchise in surprising ways.