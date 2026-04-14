First Look at Grogu's New Home In 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Revealed In Full

After years of anticipation, fans are finally getting a new glimpse at the place Grogu and his adoptive father call home in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu. The film marks Star Wars' long-awaited return to the big screen on May 22, 2026, its first theatrical release since 2019. It arrives riding the wave of Disney+'s most beloved Star Wars series, which made "Baby Yoda" into one of pop culture's most iconic characters in recent memory.

A newly revealed image from the upcoming Star Wars The Mandalorian Visual Guide offers fans their most detailed look yet at the place Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu now call home, a humble cabin on the outskirts of Nevarro's capital city.

The companion book, set to release on May 26, 2026, just days after the film hits theaters, covers all three seasons of the Disney+ series alongside the upcoming movie, with over 600 images and behind-the-scenes details.

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After a hard-fought battle that saw the Mandalorians reclaim their homeworld, defeat Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and reignite the Great Forge, Din traded the life of a lone bounty hunter for something far quieter.

He formally adopted Grogu and settled into a modest cabin on Nevarro's outskirts, a far cry from the chaos that defined so much of their journey together. That closing image of Din sitting peacefully on his porch was a rare moment of stillness for a character, and the Visual Guide has now added detail on just what that new life looks like.

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According to the book, the cabin's porch is specifically noted as a space for "peaceful contemplation," fitting, given that the Season 3 finale's final moments showed Din sitting there in quiet solitude.

The property also features what the guide describes as a "horizon-sweeper sensor dome," suggesting that while Din may have hung up his more chaotic lifestyle, he hasn't entirely let his guard down.

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The image also highlights the "distant Nevarro City bluffs" visible on the horizon, underscoring just how removed the duo's new home is from the city itself. It paints the picture of a life deliberately kept off the beaten path, private and protected.

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For Grogu, this cabin on the edge of civilization isn't just a backdrop; according to the Visual Guide, it is explicitly identified as his new home. However, this isn't his first home; in fact, this seems to be the most stabilized environment he's had over his (roughly) 50-year life.

Grogu's Past Star Wars Homes

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Long before Grogu ever had a cabin to call his own, his very first "home" in the eyes of fans was the hovering stroller first seen in The Mandalorian Season 1, Episode 1. It was inside that floating, egg-shaped pod on Arvala-7 that Din first laid eyes on his little green friend.

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From there, Grogu's home became the Razor Crest, Din's gunship that served as the duo's mobile base throughout Seasons 1 and 2, and is returning in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

In the Razor Crest, their bond really took shape, with Grogu being obsessed with the control knob on the dash and sleeping in a tiny hammock while Din flew them across the galaxy.

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That all changed at the end of Season 2 when Luke Skywalker took Grogu under his wing. As seen in The Book of Boba Fett, "Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger," Luke's growing Jedi academy on a remote forest world became Grogu's temporary home, placing him at a crossroads between his Force-using destiny and his attachment to Din.

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It was also during this time that fans learned about the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, where Grogu had lived as a youngling before Order 66 tore that life apart. The Coruscant temple was essentially the only home he had ever known before it was ripped away.

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After reuniting with Din, the two navigated the galaxy in a new vessel: the sleek N-1 Starfighter introduced in Season 3. Far more intimate than the Razor Crest, it reflected a new chapter with Grogu now a Mandalorian foundling.

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That led Grogu to the Mandalorian Covert in Season 3, exposing audiences to Din's strict background, eventually setting the stage for the permanent home he and Din now share on Nevarro.