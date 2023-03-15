The Mandalorian Visits Iconic Anakin Skywalker Location In New Episode

The latest episode of The Mandalorian on Disney+ featured a return to a location with ties to Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.

The Mandalorian, and the entire MandoVerse as a whole, has showcased all sorts of planets and locations that have never been seen on-screen in the Star Wars universe.

However, the series has also taken fans back to places seen at different times throughout the Skywalker Saga, such as the Mos Eisley spaceport and cantina and Mandalore.

The latest episode, "Chapter 19: The Convert," followed suit by not only bringing back a familiar planet but a specific location on it as well that was seen in Star Wars' prequel trilogy.

The Mandalorian Returns to Coruscant Opera House

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for "Chapter 19" of The Mandalorian.

After a cold opening that featured Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze and Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, the story of Season 3 of The Mandalorian shifted to showcase what Omid Abtahi's Dr. Pershing is currently up to.

Following the title card and the reveal of the episode's title, the camera scanned the industrial skyline of Coruscant, a planet that appeared many times throughout the prequel trilogy.

A few shots later, the Galaxies Opera House appeared on-screen.

This is the same establishment that was seen in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith when Ian McDiarmid's Chancellor Palpatine told Anakin Skywalker the secretive story of Darth Plagueis the Wise, Palpatine's former master.

The episode actually traveled inside the Opera House and showcased one of the staircases in a shot that looked as though it was pulled straight out of Revenge of the Sith when Anakin was running up the stairs to meet Palpatine.

The auditorium of the Opera House in The Mandalorian also looked nearly identical to the way it did in Revenge of the Sith, only this time there wasn't an entertaining performance going on.

In the episode, Dr. Pershing spoke of the New Republic's Amnesty Program which he is now a part of, as well as a little about his past with the Empire.

Symbolism for an Incoming Darkness?

The last time that Star Wars featured the Galaxies Opera House on Coruscant, the scene had a direct impact on not only Revenge of the Sith but the entire Skywalker Saga as a whole.

If Anakin had not met Palpatine there and wasn't told of Darth Plagueis' ability to "save people from death," his turn to Darth Vader may have never happened.

Since his main worry at the time was saving Padme's life "from certain death," the story of Darth Plagueis was one of the last straws in cementing his lust for more power.

That being said, could the Opera House's involvement in The Mandalorian be more than just an Easter egg and instead actually tease that the return of the Empire is closer than previously thought?

The end of the episode proved that the Empire still has loyal members everywhere and that some have even infiltrated the ranks of the New Republic.

Dr. Pershing genuinely wanted to do whatever could help the New Republic, but his "friend" actually had other ideas that proved she was still in league with the Empire and probably even Moff Gideon as well.

Pershing's future is unclear as of this time, but if his mind is wiped by the machine at the end of the episode and he goes back to serve the Empire, the Galaxies Opera House may spell danger for any future appearance it has in the Star Wars universe.

"Chapter 19" of The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.