The Magicians Is Leaving Netflix - Here's the Final Day You Can Watch It

The Magicians will leave Netflix in the coming weeks, and a final streaming day was revealed.

The hit Syfy fantasy follows a young magician who enrolls in school only to find that the magical world from his favorite book series is real.

The Magicians ran from 2015 to 202 on Syfy before coming to Netflix in bits and pieces starting in 2016.

Why Is The Magicians Leaving Netflix?

The Magicians

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that The Magicians now has a "Leaving Soon" tag on Netflix, indicating the series' days on the service are numbered.

According to Netflix's January content update (via What's On Netflix), the hit Syfy series will no longer be a part of the streaming giant's ever-changing catalog starting on Wednesday, January 15.

This means the last day for users to stream The Magicians on Netflix will be Tuesday, January 14. The platform's routine content updates typically occur at midnight on the day of the change (midnight on January 15 in this case).

As of this writing, the exact reason for the change is unclear. Some speculate it could be due to a lapsed relationship between Netflix and Syfy (like the recent fracture between Netflix and Dreamworks), but that does not seem to be the case.

Other network series will remain available on the service, proving that the two parties have not split. Instead, the reason is most likely a lack of viewership compared to the cost of keeping the series on the platform.

Each title on Netflix (not directly produced by the streamer) costs money to keep it there. Usually, a deal is signed between Netflix and the content partner to bring a particular project online. Then, when that deal lapses, the title leaves the platform if an agreement cannot be reached.

That does not mean The Magicians will never come back to Netflix. The relationship between Syfy and Netflix seemingly remains strong. Series from the network, like Resident Alien (read more about Resident Alien's Season 4 release), have been massive hits on the platform.

Things come and go from the service all the time. So, hope may not be lost for the show's eventual return.

Where Can I Watch The Magicians Now?

With the expansive content landscape fans have access to today, a series like The Magicians being taken off Netflix does not mean it is inaccessible online.

The Syfy fantasy series is not currently streaming anywhere other than Netflix. That means the only way to watch the series online after January 14 (its final day on the platform) is to purchase episodes digitally.

The entire run of The Magicians is available on premium video-on-demand storefronts like Google Play or Amazon Prime Video.

Because The Magicians is a Syfy series, and NBCUniversal owns Syfy, it would not be all that surprising if the hit show were to pop back up on streaming at some point soon.

Several other major Syfy series are streaming on the Universal-owned Peacock platform, so the streamer could wait for The Magicians to end its run on Netflix before announcing its move to the in-house platform.

At this point, that is merely speculation, but fans should watch it as the series approaches its final few days on its current streaming home.

The Magicians is streaming on Netflix.