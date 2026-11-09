The Rings of Power Season 3 Star Jamie Campbell Bower Breaks Down Celeborn & Sauron's Unique Connection Through Galadriel In 'Lord of the Rings' Spin-Off

Prime Video's biggest series to date is finally back with its third season: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. This time around, on top of introducing the terrifying Nazgûl, audiences are finally going to see Charlie Vickers' Sauron craft the legendary and infamous One Ring. However, as the season begins, there's one problem: the key to creating his masterpiece is a tidbit of knowledge he doesn't have—something hidden away with the elves and their rings, which he doesn't have access to.

This is where Jamie Campbell Bower's Celeborn comes in. New to this season, which marks the halfway point of a five-season plan, Celeborn is Galadriel's long-lost husband, who has subtly been teased since Season 1. As it turns out, Celeborn has been held captive for roughly 1,000 years since leaving to go to war against Morgoth. While the idea of Celeborn reuniting with Galadriel is a warming thought, no doubt, there's one key problem: Celeborn could be the key to Sauron getting the information he needs.

The Direct sat down with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower to discuss their character's unique connection to Galadriel, and how that connection also binds the two of them in a strange way.

We were also able to speak with star Cynthia Addai-Robinson about Queen Miriel's Season 3 journey, and the unexpected choices she will be forced to make,

Charlie Vickers and Jamie Campbell Bower on Sauron and Celeborn's Galadriel Connection

Prime Video

Each of Them Has Their Own Fascinating Dynamic With the Iconic LOTR Character.

The Direct: "Both of your characters have a very special connection to Galadriel. How do you feel that connection drives them both in unique ways? But also, how does it connect the two of you in an even stranger way?"

Charlie Vickers: I think Sauron this season is driven by the fact that Galadriel has refused to join him in his sort of quest for world domination multiple times, and that links through to things we see in 'The Fellowship of the Ring.' And it's like, you know, she has the goodness that he doesn't understand that he maybe could have utilized in his journey, but he just can't access it.

Vickers goes on to point out that in Season 3, "he inadvertently comes across Celeborn," and that crossing of paths "opens up a whole can of worms."

Vickers: And I think, in searching for her, and particularly the ring on her finger, he needs that because it was made without his touch; he inadvertently comes across Celeborn, which opens up a whole can of worms... There are two dimensions to it. I think there is the shared history that they have without Galadriel and with Galadriel, but then also the fact that Celeborn holds a secret that Sauron really needs. So it's very complex, and I think quite an exciting dynamic.

Prime Video

Jamie Campbell Bower: For me, I mean the drive, and I think that's a really good word to use. You know, the drive for me is obviously [is that] we have been apart for so long, and for Celeborn, the memory of their union is one of the things that has been keeping him alive. Strangely enough, though, within that, he has also become conscious of the fact that he has to maybe consider letting her go in a way too.

Campbell went on to further elaborate on how much of a driving force reuniting with Galadriel was during his time in captivity.

Bower: There is an odd balance that he has to strike within that. I mean, he loves her, right? And that is ultimately what it is. He loves her, and he hopes that she is happy. But also for him, he is holding that space of, 'God, I want to be back with you,' and like, ' I need to get out of here.' So that is a massive driving force for him.

The actor teased that his relationship and deep love for Galadriel may be the key to Sauron getting what he wants from Celeborn.

Bower: With regards to [Sauron and Celeborn's] relationship, I think the thing is that the love Celeborn shares with Galadriel is such a beautiful, sincere, vulnerable, universal space that perhaps, and I don't want to speak for the Dark Lord here, but perhaps that is the way in. You know that's the way in. That's the key to get into him.

Prime Video

The Direct: "Charlie, since you first began playing Sauron, you knew that it would eventually come to the ring. You know, how surreal is it to finally be here, and how does Sauron's obsession with forging this iconic ring allow you to explore new sides of both your performance and the character himself?"

Vickers: For me personally, getting to this moment is amazing because it's the first thing you see. Peter Jackson made these stories really popular in popular culture for people who weren't Tolkien fans. My generation included. They were the first things I saw, and the first thing you see in those movies is like a flash of Sauron making the ring in Mount Doom, and to be able to tell that story in detail, and I think really faithfully and in the spirit of Tolkien, is just so exciting.

The actor admitted that for him, he find it far more interesting that Sauron has to go on a journey, both physically and through a quest of knowledge, in order to craft The One Ring—instead of simply being able to make it immediately.

Vickers: But for Sauron, he goes on this whole journey to get to that point, which I think is really interesting; you start seeing him in a place of instability and in a place where he needs to go on a journey to understand how he can do it. He can't just walk down the street and just make the ring. And I think it's far more interesting that he has to go there and gain some knowledge. He brings a huge amount to it because he is a pupil of Aulë, and he's really good at making stuff. But he still needs things from other people.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson Teases Queen Miriel's Unexpected Choices

Prime Video

"There Are Going to Be Some Real Twists and Turns."

The Direct: "Cynthia, Queen Miriel is basically, I would say, kind of backed into a corner as the season starts. She's in a unique spot... Can you tease how that will lead her to the next steps in her leadership, and maybe lead her to act in unexpected ways and make unexpected choices?"

Cynthia Addai-Robinson: I mean, I think you've teased it with that question. I have to say, yeah, it's interesting because obviously, you know, there are going to be some real twists and turns. There's a particular twist that is known in the lore that we will see toward the end of Season 3. And one thing I was always very curious about is how [were showrunners] JD and Patrick going to present this part of the story, and still do so while allowing Miriel to have a sense of agency. That the decisions that she's making, they're not things that are happening to her. That she's an active participant in the things as they unfold.

"I'm really excited for people to see Miriel's journey this season," Addai-Robinson added:

Addai-Robinson: So I'm really excited for people to see Miriel's journey this season. Really to see the journey of Numenor overall because if you know the lore then you kind of know what will eventually happen. I also love, and I want to remember that there are also some people who do not know what happens in Numenor. So you know I think it's like even if you don't know, there are going to be a lot of consequential events and a lot of decisions that she makes that will have you know repercussions that will continue on down the line.

Our full interviews with the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power can be seen below and includes other conversations with stars Robert Aramayo (Elrond) and Daniel Weyman (Gandalf), alongside showrunner Patrick McKay, and director Charlotte Brandstrom.

