The Rings of Power Season 3: Sauron Actor Reveals What Could be Next for His Villain

Charlie Vicker's Sauron has been one of the best parts of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and for the potential Season 3, his next move might be to make The One Ring.

Season 2 has seen the evil character let loose more than ever before in his quest to craft his rings of power.

While all of his other rings of power have been crafted, including the powerful Elven rings, Celebrimbor got the nine rings for men out of Sauron's reach at the last moment. In response, Sauron outright tortures the poor Elf to discover their location–an interrogation ending in Celebrimbor's death.

While Sauron still needs to track down those rings, his next move might be to craft the very item that will rule over his creations.

Charlie Vicker's May Be Forging His Own Ring Next

While speaking to The Direct's Russ Milheim in an exclusive interview, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Charlie Vickers shared what he thinks Sauron's next move might be going into a hypothetical Season 3.

Vickers, who brings Sauron to life for the series, teased that he thinks that, logically, creating The One Ring "would be where he would go next:"

"I think logically... I don't know anything about what the intention for the next season is, but to me, to my mind, that would be where he would go next because he needs one ring to bind them all, you know."

The story of crafting The One Ring for Season 3 would certainly garner endless interest in the series from die-hard fans.

However, another possible approach is for Season 3 to focus on Sauron's getting back the nine rings for men and finding his future Nazgul. Then, that would leave Season 4 to tackle The One Ring itself.

Either way that powerful golden trinket will be in the series one day.

While everyone knows that Sauron is no good, the big bad has really unleashed his evil ways in Season 2, with the biggest example being how he tortured Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) to death.

Getting to play such a dark scene with Sauron "was a cool experience," the actor admitted, noting how both he and Edwards were really looking forward to filming it:

"It was a cool experience. Because, yeah, you're right. We've never really seen Sauron reveal his true colors in the sense that there's been a lot of manipulation. But I think this can be interpreted, the torture is the furthest It's gone... That was the scene we were both most looking forward to. So to do that was awesome."

Vickers elaborated on how that side of Sauron is seen in The First Age in The Silmarillion, but this was the first time the show really got to explore it:

"He has it with this character, Gorlim in the first age that's deep back in 'The Silmarillion,' and you see that over so many levels throughout the [J.R.R.] Tolkien's work, and it's the first time we really get to see that in this show. And I loved being able to bring that to life. It's a whole other dimension to the character..."

Sauron also finally had his long-awaited reunion with Galadriel in the Season 2 finale, which was the first time both characters had seen each other since the end of last season.

"We had to work really closely together to develop that whole thing," Vickers said about their character's big confrontation:

"It was really cool... [It had been] such a long time, and Morfydd [Clark] and I, after spending the whole first season together, then we hardly saw each other on set in the second season. So it was nice, on a personal note, for us to come back together, but then also very cool for the characters to be like, 'Okay, so this is what you've been doing,' and from someone's perspective, to be like, 'Look where I am.' You should have joined me. And we had to work really closely together to develop that whole thing, the fight sequence. It was really fun."

Another character, Nori Brandyfoot, also had some big changes on her end within the Season 2 finale.

While she has spent most of her time with Daniel Weyman's The Stranger, who is now revealed to be Gandalf (though the actor previously argued that his identity isn't important), the finale sees both of them parting ways.

The Direct made sure to ask Markella Kavenagh, the actor behind Nori if she felt that her character and Gandalf would ever cross paths again.

Kavenagh admitted that she "genuinely [doesn't] know," but that for now, each of them has different things they need to face going forward:

"I am not sure. I wish I could tell you more, but I genuinely don't know. I don't know where this parting will take her. I think that for now, it makes the most sense that they have to go and really honor what they feel they must explore and face. Whether that brings them together again, I'm not sure. I love working with Daniel Weyman... I would love to reunite at some point, but we'll see. You know, no expectations just, Nori is just day by day currently."

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Miriel in the series, also spoke with The Direct (make sure to check out her conversation regarding the big sea trial in Episode 6), where she broke down her character's choice to remain in Numenor instead of leaving with Elendil.

Robinson shared how she feels that Miriel staying "is really about fighting from within," while also adding that there are many in the city who would still support her:

"It's interesting when there's an option in a situation when you are choosing whether to stay or go. And I think for her, staying is really about fighting from within and being of better use as someone who is still viewed by some people as a leader. The people who witness [the] trial by the sea still adhere to what that represents. She did defeat the sea monster. There are people who still view her as the true ruler, and I think that's a very powerful thing. So I don't know what that's going to look like moving forward."

"Unfortunately, Numenor is a tragic tale," Robinson made sure to clarify:

"And unfortunately, Numenor is a tragic tale. It's not going to end well. But I think that sort of necessary parting, Elendil says to come with me, and she knows that that's not right now, what needs to happen."

As for whether or not Miriel and Elendil will ever see each other again, Robinson claims she "hadn't considered it," further noting that what happened was "meant to happen:"

"I've been asked if she thinks that they're going to see each other again. And, to be honest, I hadn't considered it. Because I think her feeling in that moment is what is meant to happen, is meant to happen. To sort of trust in the outcome, and I think she would certainly be hopeful that they absolutely will meet again. But I think in that moment, it is not about remaining in that sadness of him leaving her, but I think it's really about kind of their conviction and their belief in what they both need to do."

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.