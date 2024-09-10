The Dark Lord Sauron has many names and forms in the Amazon Prime Video prequel, the Rings of Power.

Before becoming an all-seeing flaming eyeball in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Sauron kept Middle-earth (and now Rings of Power fans) guessing with his alter-egos.

In Seasons 1 and 2 of the Rings of Power, Sauron is (mostly) played by Charlie Vickers while he's Halbrand, a lowly king from the Southlands, and Annatar, the "Lord of Gifts."

How Is Halbrand Sauron in Rings of Power?

Season 1 of Rings of Power began with Galadriel's ages-old hunt for the elusive Sauron. Throughout the season's eight episodes, audiences continued her search, with the series offering several potential candidates.

Among the twisted, Elf-like leader of the orcs and a mysterious Stranger who fell from the sky was the smooth-talking, long-lost King of the Southlands, Halbrand.

After finding Galadriel while adrift at sea, the Aragorn-like Halbrand slowly wins over Galadriel after the two are taken to Númenor and survive the volcanic origins of Mordor.

Only after Galadriel brings the wounded Halbrand to the elves and he bonds with the smith Celebrimbor does she realize her enemy has been fighting by her side the whole time.

While Season 1 confirmed Halbrand's true identity, Season 2 offered audiences more insight into Sauron's evil origins.

After showing Sauron in a different form (and played by a different actor), the sophomore season opener showed how Adar killed the Dark Lord and how he survived and ultimately shapeshifted into Halbrand to craft his lost-king backstory.

How Is Annatar Sauron in Rings of Power?

While Sauron maintains the form of Halbrand at the start of Rings of Power Season 2, he doesn't stay that way.

In attempting to manipulate the ring-making Celebrimbor for a second time, Halbrand disappears and reappears out of the fire as the angelic-looking Annatar or the "Lord of Gifts."

In his new "fair" disguise, Sauron plays on the elven smith's desire for greatness, telling Celebrimbor he's been sent to unlock his "grandest abilities," later leading to the forging of the seven rings for the Dwarf-lords.

Will Sauron Assume Other Personas in the Rings of Power?

So far in The Rings of Power Season 2, audiences have seen Sauron take on three different alter egos (apart from that whole black goo phase).

It is unknown whether he will eventually return to Halbrand or possibly adopt yet another new look.

However, since he and Celebrimbor have yet to forge the nine rings for men, Sauron will likely keep to his Annatar form for now.

The Rings of Power is streaming on Amazon Prime Video; new episodes are released every Thursday at 3 a.m. ET.