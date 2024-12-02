The Later Daters redefines what love truly means for six baby boomers as they seek newfound romance.

The new Netflix reality series, executive produced by former first lady Michelle Obama, chronicles the stories of older adults as they go on blind dates with potential partners in their same age bracket.

The Later Daters premiered on Netflix on November 29.

Dating Coach:

Logan Ury

Logan Ury

Logan Ury, a behavioral scientist turned dating coach, joins Later Daters' cast as the golden singles' resident dating coach. She helps the six baby boomers navigate the complex world of modern dating.

She guides their understanding of how complicated it is to find love in an ever-changing modern landscape.

Logan is also tasked with advising on balancing realistic dating goals and the unexpected and spontaneous nature of meeting new people.

The Later Daters is similar to another dating show on Netflix called Love Village where a cast of nine Japanese older men and women find love in a communal setting in an isolated village in Japan.

Cast Members:

Anise, 62

Anise

Anise, 62, has been married thrice but is single again. She has been single for almost 20 years and is looking to find someone worthy to settle down with.

Anisa would like to see if there are any blind spots that she could learn from to find a partner.

She exercises often and would like her future partner to be active. She also likes tall guys and someone who has her attention all the time.

Suzanne, 63

Suzanne

63-year-old Suzanne is optimistic about finding love. She wants a man with good teeth, big lips, nice arms, and generally, "a physically fit man."

Aside from physical attributes, she is looking for someone who values hygiene, is charismatic, laughs a lot, is a jokester, is confident, and loves a good glass of wine.

It has been a long time since Suzanne has dated someone. Back then, she says it took a lot of effort for men to make her like them because there were no cell phones.

Nate, 56

Nate

Nate, 56, is a father to two daughters. He was married for 16 years but separated, so he is now ready for another love-filled journey.

His fantasy woman is an educated, curvy gal. He admits he doesn't do well with clutter and wants things in order, noting, "If you have your home together, you don't have to get it together."

Pam, 70

Pam

Pam, 70, has been married twice and has been single for 15 years.

She lives with her granddaughter, Zoë, who is willing to help her deal with her newfound dating life. Pam is also based in rural Atlanta, which makes it challenging to keep up with modern times. She and her granddaughter just got internet.

She wants to meet someone who desires a simple life with her.

Lori, 57

Lori

Fifty-seven-year-old Lori has been married and divorced for quite a while. She has two kids and has been single for over 15 years.

She works as a student engagement and behavior coach during the day and is a celebrity media correspondent for ATL Press Magazines in the evenings.

Lori admits that she hates dating, which is why she stayed busy with her career to avoid it. However, it is a priority for her now, considering that she wants to experience what it is like to be in love again.

She says, "I can't really say that I've been in love. I think I've loved people, but I don't know if I've been in love."

Greg, 61

Greg

Greg is divorced and has been single for 12 years.

The 61-year-old construction business owner considers himself a catch for the ladies. He is close with his two sons, Kyle and Ryan.

Greg points out that he will be open-minded about the dating coach's advice since he wants to make this dating experiment work. He says that love is important because he "loves the butterflies and the bliss that comes with dating."

The Later Daters is streaming on Netflix.

