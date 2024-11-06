Love Village Season 2 introduces a new cast of contestants who haven't been lucky in love.

The Netflix reality series follows four men and five women aged 35 to 60 who were previously married or have never been involved in marriage as they attempt to find love in a communal setting in Okinawa Village in Japan.

There are no cell phones or laptops in the village and they are only given 500 Yen each for them to experience a frugal lifestyle.

Love Village Season 2 premiered on Netflix on November 5.

Every Host & Contestant of Love Village Season 2

Hosts:

Atsushi Tamura

Atsushi Tamura

Instagram: @atsushilb

Atsushi Tamura is a famous Japanese comedian and voice actor known for his roles in Lost Judgment, Tamako Market, and One Piece. He is also a member of the comedic duo London Boots.

Atsushi returns as the host of Love Village Season 2, offering insightful perspectives on the ups and downs of love in the show's unique format.

Becky

Becky

Instagram: @becky_dayo

Becky is an actress and talented musician who rose to prominence after making her debut in Oha Suta.

She reunites with Atsushi to witness the complex love stories that will be built in Okinawa Village.

Participants:

Pachi Yumi

Pachi Yumi

Pachi Yumi is a 51-year-old gym manager who was convinced by her daughter to join Love Village Season 2. She is the mother of Japanese-New Zealand model Nicole Fujita.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Pachi Yumi wastes no time in acting as the leader of the group as she gives a slightly rough supervision while they renovate the 150-year-old single-story house from the Ryukyu Kingdom.

Sen-nee

Sen-nee

Sen-nee is a 57-year-old dietician from Tokyo who has yet to be married in her lifetime.

She reveals in the Season 2 premiere that she failed to register her marriage a little over 20 years ago, leading her family to tell her to get an abortion. This revelation comes at a time during Ayakan's pregnancy issues.

Tamikoru

Tamikoru

45-year-old Tamikoru is a manga artist who was never married. Joining Love Village Season 2 is a brand-new experience for her since it allows her to seek love like never before.

She revealed in Season 2, Episode 2 that she had to deal with stage four breast cancer in the past.

Chii

Chii

Chii, 40, is a photographer and stage actor who is part of the pool of participants in Love Village Season 2. The Ibaraki native has never been married.

Chii is instantly paired with Gitarin in Love Village Season 2, Episode 1 after the music teacher admits that he fell in love with her the moment she first saw her.

She admits that she wants to stay in Toyosu instead of moving to another location with the love of her life, mainly because she wants to live in high-rise apartments in the city.

Ayakan

Ayakan

Ayakan rounds out the cast of women participants in Love Village Season 2. The 35-year-old secretary from Osaka has yet to be involved in marriage.

Season 2, Episode 1 sees Ayakan opening up to Manhattan about being offended after Pachi Yumi complimented her about being young, pointing out that she isn't anymore before later admitting that she is jealous of the other women because she hasn't experienced any childbirth yet.

As the youngest resident, Atsushi believes that her presence could stir some more drama as the days go by inside the Love Village.

Manhattan

Manhattan

Manhattan, 59, served as a former salaryman for a trading company in Tokyo. He was only married and divorced once, and he is also the oldest resident in Love Village Season 2.

Manhattan appears to be attracted to Ayakan after a session of vegetable picking in Season 2, Episode 3.

Gitarin

Gitarin

52-year-old Gitarin is a native of Hokkaido who is a music teacher who has never been married. His passion for music is what drives him to become better every day.

During the tense and emotional confrontation among the women during their second night together, Gitarin provides the right amount of comfort with humor to calm the situation.

He tells everyone that growing up in a fatherless household still allowed him to become a great and loving person because he was raised with love and respect by his mother.

Right off the bat, Gitarin reveals that his only choice in the village is the stage actress, Chii.

Captain

Captain

Captain, 48, joins the pool of lovers in Love Village Season 2. The Tokyo native is a former rescue pilot, and he has never been married.

He eventually had an eventful chat with Tamikoru in Season 2, Episode 2 after she told him that she liked the fact that he has no hair in his body.

Akipon

Akipon

Akipon, 44, is a hairdresser and salon owner from Osaka who was married and divorced twice and has three kids.

He is also deemed a team player by his peers after he helps Gitarin by advising him to stay instead of leaving after learning about Chii's preferences.

Akipon is also relieved when Gitarin calls him his closest friend, pointing out that he has no friends or even a dad in the outside world.

Love Village Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.