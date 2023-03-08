The Last of Us: HBO Reveals First Photos from Season Finale

HBO is hyping up the highly-anticipated season finale of The Last of Us by releasing new photos.

The upcoming Season 1 finale of The Last of Us has been a subject of discussion among fans, especially after a plethora of gut-wrenching moments from recent episodes of the series.

Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie in the series, recently teased that the finale will be controversial, saying that it will "massively divide" fans.

Although the finale has a surprisingly short runtime, the trailer already confirmed that Ashley Johnson, who voiced Ellie in the game, will appear in a significant role plus a whole lot more.

HBO Unveils The Last of Us Finale Photos

Ahead of the show's season finale, HBO released five new stills from The Last of Us Episode 9.

Ashley Johnson's Anna, who is confirmed to be Ellie's mother, appears to be in deep trouble in the woods.

Although time has passed, Bella Ramsey's Ellie seems to still be shaken after her encounter with David.

The protagonists are finally back together as Pedro Pascal's Joel and Ramsey's Ellie recreate an iconic scene from the video game.

Ellie is ready to be the cure for humanity in this new still from the finale.

Will Joel do the right thing? This image seems to hint that the smuggler-turned-hero will do whatever it takes to protect Ellie.

Will The Last of Us Finale Live Up to the Hype?

The image of Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie together essentially confirmed that HBO's The Last of Us is adapting a crucial moment from the game.

In the video game, Joel and Ellie came across a group of giraffes, bringing a sense of wonder to the young protagonists since it's her first time seeing the animal up close. Moreover, this moment also led to an important conversation between the two, with both of them talking about what their plans will be after they reach the Firefly base camp in St. Mary's Hospital.

In the game, this also acted as the launchpad for Joel's re-evaluation of Ellie's situation, with him telling her to just abandon the mission and go back to Jackson. However, Ellie stood her ground and tells Joel that their journey "can't be for nothing."

The giraffes moment being adapted into the HBO series will be critical to the finale's outcome, considering that this is the scene where Joel's love for Ellie is further cemented.

Given that HBO's The Last of Us has been applauded for game-accurate moments, the finale will look to take it up a notch by showcasing this incredible sequence while also adapting its controversial ending.

The Last of Us Season 1 finale is set to premiere on HBO this Sunday, March 12, at 9 p.m. ET.