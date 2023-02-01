Elon Musk Gives Honest, Blunt Review of The Last of Us

HBO's The Last of Us has been generating buzz online with each passing week, and it looks like Twitter CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his latest honest review of the HBO Max series.

The Last of Us has three episodes in the bag, with the anticipation growing as each new installment airs due to its impressive story and strong performances from its stellar cast.

Although Episode 3 massively deviated from the video game, it still didn't stop fans from turning in good reviews for the show, which includes one notable business magnate.

Elon Musk's Thoughts on The Last of Us

HBO

In response to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' positive review of HBO's The Last of Us, Twitter CEO Elon Musk offered high praise to the Pedro Pascal-led series, saying it's a "great game, great show."

In 2020, a random Twitter user, via Dexerto, told Musk that he should play Naughty Dog's The Last of Us on PlayStation. Surprisingly, Musk responded, noting that he's mainly a PC gamer.

Despite that, the billionaire philanthropist did point out that he would love to play the game down the line.

Aside from The Last of Us, Musk has openly shared his thoughts about other TV shows that came out recently.

Musk gave his strong opinion about Prime Video's The Rings of Power, saying, Lord of the Rings author "[J.R.R.] Tolkien is turning in his grave."

Musk's disapproval of the Lord of the Rings prequel series is further cemented by a follow-up tweet, noting that "almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk, or both:"

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice.

Meanwhile, Musk, a big Rick & Morty fan, offered high praise for Season 3, describing the final episode as "disgustingly good."

Musk then jokingly said that "shitposting shall commence" after Rick & Morty aired its Season 3 finale:

"There you go- season three is done. Shitposting shall commence in 5...4...3........2........1.............."

Elon Musk Hypes up The Last of Us

While many people hate Elon Musk, the business magnate's latest review of The Last of Us is significant due to his long-lasting influence.

Although Musk has yet to play the game (hopefully, he will soon), the fact that Twitter's CEO is blown away by the HBO Max show cements its incredible storytelling and impressive cast performances.

It is also timely that Musk offered high praise to The Last of Us during its third week, considering that Episode 3 is getting review bombed by some fans after its historic portrayal of a gay relationship between Bill and Frank.

Hopefully, more notable celebrities and influencers will notice what The Last of Us brings to the table.

A new episode of The Last of Us premieres on HBO every Sunday at 9 PM ET.