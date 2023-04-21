The Last of Us Star Bella Ramsey Abruptly Leaves Twitter

After Twitter removed blue checkmarks from legacy verified users, The Last of Us actress Bella Ramsey announced an unsurprising decision.

Ramsey had a memorable stint as Ellie in The Last of Us Season 1, with the actress using Twitter as a means of promoting the show every week. From sharing behind-the-scenes images to hyping up the weekly episodes, Ramsey was clearly having fun on the app.

However, all good things must come to an end.

Bella Ramsey Issues Special Twitter Announcement

In a tweet, Game of Thrones and The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey announced that she is leaving Twitter while expressing her love for fans:

"Twitter it’s been fun. My account will still be active for now but I will not be on here! Thank you my gay army and all the rest. Love you."

Meanwhile, Ramsey hasn't shared anything similar on Instagram, indicating that she will continue to be active on that platform.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!