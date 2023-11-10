David Fincher is back with his latest Netflix film The Killer, featuring a notable cast lead by Michael Fassbender.

Moving away from wide theatrical release, Fincher is working yet again with Netflix after his hit series Mindhunter.

After having been away from acting for a while, Fassbender has not only returned as the Killer but stars in Taika Waititi's upcoming movie Next Goal Wins.

In general, The Killer is small in scale regarding cast members, but each one plays a critical role (even if their real names are never revealed).

Every Main Actor & Character in Netflix's The Killer Movie

Michael Fassbender - The Killer

The unnamed assassin who narrates and is the focus of The Killer is played by Michael Fassbender. The Killer is a paid hitman who looks to fix his mistakes throughout the film.

Fassbender is best known for his performances as Brandon Sullivan in Shame, Magneto in the X-Men prequel series, Edwin Epps in 12 Years a Slave, and his Oscar-nominated portrayal of Steve Jobs in Steve Jobs.

Tilda Swinton - The Expert

Taking on a character called The Expert who is also a killer in her own right is Tilda Swinton. Her connection to Fassbender's killer is important throughout the film, leading to a culminating conflict.

Swinton is best known for her roles in Michael Clayton, We Need to Talk About Kevin and gained widespread recognition for her roles in blockbusters like The Chronicles of Narnia series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Doctor Strange.

Charles Parnell - The Lawyer – Hodges

"Good God! What could you possibly be thinking coming here?" - The Lawyer

Staying away from the action, The Lawyer plays a key role in The Killer as someone who keeps his finger on the pulse of the assassin but makes sure his hands stay clean.

Charles Parnell is recognized for his role as Police Chief Derek Frye on All My Children, Master Chief Russ Jeter on the TNT series The Last Ship, and recently playing Solomon "Warlock" Bates in Top Gun: Maverick.

Arliss Howard - The Client – Claybourne

Arliss Howard is recognized for his performances in movies such as Full Metal Jacket, Tequila Sunrise, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, The Time Traveler's Wife, Moneyball, and David Fincher's previous film, Mank (2020).

Caught in a bad situation, The Client is a character in The Killer that revolves around money rather than wielding any firearms.

Kerry O’Malley - Dolores

Dolores works with The Lawyer in The Killer as someone aware of some of the assassins and hitmen that roam the streets.

Kerry O'Malley is known for roles in Why Women Kill, the Snowpiercer series, and the Annabelle franchise.

Sophie Charlotte - Magdala

Magdala is the soul of Fassbender's killing character as they are a couple throughout the film that drive the leading man's emotional stakes.

Sophie Charlotte has previously been in projects like Dark Days, Malhação, Reza a Lenda, and O Rio do Desejo.

Emiliano Pernía - Marcus

Marcus makes a brief appearance in The Killer as Magdala's brother. This is only Emiliano Pernía's second major acting credit. The first was Pickpockets, a 2018 Colombian crime film.

Gabriel Polanco - Leo

Leo is a taxi driver in The Killer who finds himself in a worrying situation after driving around the wrong people. Gabriel Polanco is a Dominican actor whose first major role is in The Killer.

Sala Baker - The Brute

The Brute is a hulking character in The Killer which gets thrown into a thumping action sequence against Fassbneder's character.

Sala Baker is a stuntman who worked on Bullet Train and also played minor roles in The Mandalorian and Deadpool 2.

Endre Hules - The Target

Endre Hules plays a minor role in The Killer as The Target. He has been in projects like Apollo 13, For All Mankind, and FBI: International.

Bernard Bygott - Bodyguard 1

Bodyguard 1 in The Killer is played by Bernard Bygott, known for roles in TV series such as City on Fire, Godfather of Harlenm, and Power Book II: Ghost.

Leroy Edwards III - Bodyguard 2

Bodyguard 2 in The Killer is portrayed by Leroy Edwards III, known for roles in Purple Hearts and Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Monique Ganderton - The Dominatrix

Monique Ganderton takes on a small role as The Dominatrix in The Killer but is a renowned stunt coordinator who has worked on Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, She-Hulk, Loki, and much more.

Daran Norris - Deep South Lounge Greeter

Voice actor Daran Norris is known for his roles as Cosmo in The Fairly Odd Parents, Louie in Bolt, and a variety of other voices. In The Killer, he is in live-action as the Deep South Lounge Greeter.

Nikki Dixon - Airline Ticket Agent

This year, Nikki Dixon was in Hypnotic and is also known for roles in TV series Queen of the South and Cruel Summer. She plays the Airline Ticket Agent in a small role within The Killer.

The Killer is now streaming on Netflix.