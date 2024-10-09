The Irrational Season 2 brings back lead stars Jesse L. Martin and Karen David while also adding a new cast member, Ron David (Law & Order: SVU).

After finally resolving The Irrational's domestic terrorism plot, the NBC show's sophomore run is expected to explore the ramifications of Rose's kidnapping at the end of Season 1, with Alec Mercer doing everything that he can to bring his girlfriend back safe and sound.

The Irrational Season 2 premiered on NBC on October 8.

The Irrational: Every Main Cast Member of Season 2

Jesse L. Martin - Professor Alec Mercer

Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin returns to lead the cast of The Irrational Season 2 as Professor Alec Mercer, a behavioral psychology professor specializing in human irrationality. The police and the FBI tap Alec to help with special cases.

In Season 1, Alec finally learns the truth behind the church bombing that scarred him for life (both physically and mentally).

However, the season ends with his girlfriend, Rose, being kidnapped by unknown assailants and it is expected that her rescue will primarily take a good chunk of Season 2's early episodes.

Speaking with Today, Martin teased that Season 2 will kick off with Rose's rescue, noting that the mystery behind her disappearance "opens up a whole lot more questions:"

"Any of the fans who are watching Season 1 know full well that at the end of our season, my beloved and crime-solving partner, Rose Dinshaw, is kidnapped, and so we start our season solving the mystery of what happened to Rose. That's where we start, and that's a mystery in itself that opens up a whole lot more questions and starts the trajectory of the rest of the season — and also the rest of Alec and Rose's relationship."

Arrowverse fans may recognize Martin for his role as Detective Joe West in The CW's The Flash for nine seasons.

The actor also appeared in Law & Order, Rent, and Smash.

Maahra Hill - Marisa

Maahra Hill

Maahra Hill reprises her role as Marisa, Alec Mercer's ex-wife and an FBI agent who seems to have moved on with her previous marriage.

At the end of Season 1, Marisa and Alec celebrate the fact that the church bombing investigation was finally resolved before telling him that they are "unique friends."

In an interview with TV Insider, Hill shared that the relationship between Marisa and Alec "will evolve over the season," describing it as "more platonic:"

"As they ended last season, they have this unique friendship, which I think is pretty cool. You don’t often see exes interacting on a regular basis and creating a friendship and staying so close. The relationship that they have will evolve over the season. But right now, in the second season, they’re exploring something that’s more platonic."

Hill can be seen in The L Word: Generation Q, How to Get Away with Murder, and Black-ish.

Arash DeMaxi - Rizwan

Arash DeMaxi

Arash DeMaxi returns as Rizwan, Alec Mercer's assistant who occasionally helps his boss with the different unique cases every week.

DeMaxi's notable credits include Partner Track, The Blacklist, and The Equalizer.

Molly Kunz - Phoebe

Molly Kunz

Molly Kunz appears as Phoebe, Alec's other assistant and protege who revealed in the Season 1 finale that she will be leaving the team since she could not take the stress and the dangers of dealing with cases anymore.

Despite that, The Irrational showrunner told TV Line in February 2024 that Kunz's Phoebe will "absolutely" return in Season 2:

"She will absolutely be back in Season 2. We have lots more stories to tell with the character Phoebe and with Molly. She’ll continue to be an integral part of Season 2."

Kunz previously appeared in Chicago Fire, Wild Eyed and Wicked, and The Resident.

Travina Springer - Kylie

Travina Springer

Travina Springer stars as Kylie, Alec's sister who is considered a tech whiz. Throughout Season 1, she needed to overcome the trauma of being one of the victims of the church bombing.

The Irrational Season 1 finale saw Kylie embarking on a new career path after being hired as an independent contractor with the FBI's cyber department, meaning that she would work side by side with Marisa.

Springer is known for her roles in Ms. Marvel, To Live and Die and Live, and Strange Angel.

Karen David - Rose

Karen David

Karen David plays Rose, Alec Mercer's girlfriend and a former MI-6 Agent who was kidnapped at the end of Season 1.

David's most recognizable role is playing Grace Mukherjee in Fear the Walking Dead. The actress also starred in Galavant, Once Upon a Time, and Barry.

Ron Canada - Eli Mercer

Ron Canada

Ron Canada is a new addition to the cast of The Irrational Season 2 as Eli Mercer, Alec and Kylie's father who is set to play an integral role in the brand-new season.

Canada has over 150 credits, with roles in Wedding Crashers, Lone Star, and East New York.

Garfield Wilson - Agent Quinn

Garfield Wilson

Garfield Wilson guest stars as Agent Quinn of the FBI who works alongside Marisa in a brand-new case of Season 2, Episode 1.

Wilson's major credits include Reginald the Vampire, Tracker, and Peter Pan & Wendy.

New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 premiere every Tuesday on NBC at 10 p.m. ET.