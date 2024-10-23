Who Is Maahra Hill? 4 Things to Know About The Irrational Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Maahra Hill is one of the stars of the NBC crime drama, The Irrational.

First premiered in 2023 and currently in its second season, The Irrational stars Jesse L. Martin as Professor Alec Mercer, a behavioral science expert working with the police and FBI.

Actress Maahra Hill plays FBI agent and Alec's ex-wife, Special Agent Marisa Clark, who is a key member of The Irrational's Season 2 cast.

Meet Maahra Hill - Biography Details

Maahra Hill Previously Starred in How To Get Away With Murder & More

NBC

Before starring in The Irrational, Maahra appeared in various, well-known network TV shows, including How to Get Away with Murder, Black-ish, Modern Family, and Jane the Virgin.

After starring in eight episodes of the 2021 series Delilah, her current performance as Marisa Clark is her longest-recurring role to date.

Maahra Led Her Own Show

Before landing her current role on NBC, Maahra Hill was the lead star of Delilah, a series produced by Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films and Warner Bros. Television and which aired on OWN until its 2022 cancellation.

In the show, Maahra played lawyer Delilah Connolly who set up her own practice to raise her kids.

In talking about the role with Celebrity Page, Maahra described Delilah as "every woman:"

"She's every woman. She's balancing her life, her work, her children. I think that for sure resistance is going to be something that is a theme, but just also being willing to kind of let your voice be heard."

She also expressed her hopes for the role, saying:

"I hope that women can see that, first of all, in my particular story, it's just never too late. You can always do whatever it is that you want to do, whenever you want to do it."

Maahra Has a Daughter Named Asia

In addition to playing a mom on-screen, Maahra Hill is also a mom in real life and a proud one at that.

On her Instagram, The Irrational star praised her daughter, Asia Armon, and marked her success with her modeling career, describing how it's "indescribable" to see your child's dreams come true and expressing her pride for her "ambitious" and "kindhearted" daughter.

The Irrational Is Maahra's Biggest Role Yet

The Irrational's Marisa Clark is not just Hill's longest recurring role, it is also a pivotal one for the series and with various complexities. In addition to Marisa being a grounding force for the brilliant yet traumatized Alec Mercer, she also occupies the unique position of being his ex-wife.

When asked about what she is most proud of in terms of The Irrational, Maahra explained to Nerds That Geek that it is her own "openness and curiosity and willingness to learn:"

"I'm most proud of my, my own openness and curiosity and willingness to learn and grow. Every time I watch an episode, I'm, you know, I'm very, very inquisitive about how I could have done something differently. I'm like every other actor, I'm very much you know, excited to be working opposite, Jesse, who has some… I don't know, 800 episodes of television to my 20. So, I'm just, you know, excited to grow and become a better actor."

She also shared what she loves about acting, saying, "It just brings out the best" because "you are exploring the human condition:"

"And, what I love just about acting in general is it just brings out the best in you. I think it's just because you are exploring the human condition and humanity itself. You know, it demands a certain presence and emotional vulnerability and resilience and courage, and all of those things I think Marissa is actually experiencing in this in this series and I'm along with her. So, I'm proud of the ways that we complement each other and how much I've learned from her and, and how much I've learned from Jesse."

How To Follow Maahra Clark Online

Fans can follow Maahra Hill on Instagram @maahraclark and X (formerly Twitter).

New episodes of The Irrational Season 2 air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and are available to stream on Peacock.