The Irrational Episode 8 Release Date Gets Announced

NBC announced the release date for The Irrational Episode 8, rounding out the hit drama's first season.

Created by South of Nowhere's Arika Lisanne Mittman and based on the book Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely, The Irrational follows Alec Mercer, a world-renowned professor who specializes in psychology and body language as he is brought on to help solve high-stakes criminal cases.

Debuting to 3.81 million viewers (reaching a peak of 3.98 million with Episode 2), the police procedural has been a resounding success for the network in its first seven episodes (per Programming Insider).

In fact, it has been such a win for NBC that an expanded episode count was ordered for the series, increasing the first season from 10 to 11 episodes.

The Irrational Episode 8 Coming Soon

NBC

The Irrational Episode 8 finally has a release date, coming off its mid-season finale.

NBC's latest crime drama ended its first batch of episodes back on November 6, with fans wondering when the series would return to air.

Well, audiences finally have an answer. In solidifying its new year slate (via TVLine), NBC revealed The Irrational's hotly-anticipated eighth episode will be released on Monday, January 29 at 10 p.m. ET.

Assuming the series continues to air in that Monday night primetime slot, fans can expect Season 1 of the series to round out its 11-episode run four weeks later on Monday, February 19, with new episodes coming every Monday between as well.

Here is the expected release schedule for the rest of The Irrational Season 1:

Episode 8 - Monday, January 29

Episode 9 - Monday, February 5

Episode 10 - Monday, February 12

Episode 11 - Monday, February 19

What Will Happen in The Irrational Episode 8?

While thus far in the series, Dr. Alex Mercer has taken on everything from art counterfeiting to ill-begotten gambling debts, there is one golden goose that still eludes the professor.

The suspect behind the church bombing that sent Alec on the path to what he would ultimately become still remains at large, so surely that will play into what comes next in the hit series.

Showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told TVLine in October the bombing storyline will resolve by the end of Season 1, teasing "that storyline [will be] front and center [going forward]:"

“We’re building toward a couple of episodes that are going to see that storyline front and center. I think there will be a satisfying, interesting resolution then.”

So despite there being a case-a-week procedural formula seen in The Irrational, these more serialized elements within the series are going to take the spotlight when the show comes back next year.

The series already revealed who perpetrated the bombing, telling fans it was the mysterious Wes Banning.

But as Banning has toyed with Alex and the FBI throughout Season 1, it is going to take a herculean effort for the professor to bring him to justice.

The Irrational Episode 8 airs on NBC on Monday, January 29 at 10 p.m. ET.