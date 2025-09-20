The Conjuring universe continues to expand with the reported development of the sequel to a forgotten entry (and it has the perfect title). The Conjuring universe has a plethora of entries that chronicles the most terrifying cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren which began with 2013's The Conjuring. One of these projects is The Curse of La Llorona, but some argued that this movie is not part of the shared universe at all.

Still, many fans consider that La Llorona is part of the existing universe, mainly due to the appearance of Father Perez — a familiar face from the Annabelle movie. Although The Conjuring: Last Rites is billed as the final entry of the universe, it seems that the stories are still poised to continue with the looming arrival of the second entry to the La Llorona franchise.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman reported that a sequel to The Curse of La Llorona is in development and it is called The Rvevenge of La Llorona. The title is perfect because it captures the essence of who the character is. For those unaware, La Llorona is a ghost of a mother who drowned her kids out of jealous rage for her cheating husband.

The "revenge" in the title could have a double meaning. Aside from the whole essence of the vengeful ghost of La Llorona, it could also imply that she is out for blood against Anna's family who defeated her in the first movie.

The report also stated that filming will begin next month in Buffalo, New York. The studio is also casting for a male role (between 12 to 15 years old) named Antonio, described as a strong supporting character who "wants to be brave and the protector of his family."

More casting details stated that he will be the eldest son of new characters Luisa and Diego. Antonio is also a quiet observer who "wears his family's anxiety in his sleeve."

The Revenge of La Llorona is produced by James Wan, directed by Santiago Menghini, and written by Sean Tretta.

The first movie, The Curse of La Llorona, is directed by Michael Chaves. starred Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, and Patricia Velasquez. The horror movie premiered in theaters on April 19, 2019.

The Revenge of La Llorona Could Finally Explore Its Conjuring Connections

The Revenge of La Llorona has the potential to not only expand on the lore of the titular ghost, but also explore more of its ties to the larger Conjuring universe.

While it is unlikely that the likes of Ed and Lorraine Warren will appear (especially after their swan song in The Conjuring: Last Rites), there is a chance that other supporting characters like an adult Judy Warren could show up or even Father Gordon - depending on the timeline when the movie is set.

Based on the casting call, it seems that the movie will focus on a new family, and there is a good chance that Antonio's younger siblings may be thr primary target of La Llorona this time. After all, the titular ghost is hellbent on replacing her two children whom he drowned in the past with two souls in the present day.

There is also a chance that Anna's family from the first movie could make an appearance, considering that they are aware of how to defeat a vengeful identity like La Llorona.

All in all, The Revenge of La Llorona could finally be acknowledged by the larger Conjuring universe. The film could simply reference past cases of the Warrens, such as the Perron haunting and the Smurls haunting, making the movie part of Conjuring canon.

