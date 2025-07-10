The Buccaneers: Who Theo Ends Up With In the Apple TV Show May Differ from What Happens In the Book

The Buccaneers novel revealed who Theo (aka the Duke of Tintagel) ended up with, and his romantic trajectory is not what readers expected. Based on the 1938 novel of the same name, Apple TV+'s trending romance series explored the ups and downs of wealthy young American women looking for love, and one of the main storylines involved Nan St. George (Kristine Frøseth) and Theo (Guy Remmers).

The pair's romance was chronicled in Season 1, starting smoothly, but the relationship was doomed from the start due to the presence of Theo's best friend, Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome), who was attracted to Nan. The Buccaneers' cast includes Kristine Frøseth, Matthew Broome, Guy Remmers, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Alisha Boe, Imogen Waterhouse, Christina Hendricks, and Josh Dylan. The Buccaneers Season 2 premiered on Apple TV+ on June 18, 2025.

Who Theo Ends Up With in The Buccaneers Book

Apple TV+

Although The Buccaneers Season 1 ended with Theo and Nan's marriage, things were far more complicated because Guy confessed his feelings for Nan during the night of her wedding, and they even hooked up. While Nan clearly had feelings for Guy, she still moved forward with the wedding since she wanted to protect her half-sister, Jinny, by allowing her to escape and run away with Guy.

As for Theo, the series revealed that he has genuine feelings for Nan, and many fans thought that the pair would receive a happy ending. However, Season 2 changes everything after Theo discovers Nan's intimate affair with Guy. Not only that, but Theo also learned that Nan had only married him for his title as Duke of Tintagel, leaving him furious and heartbroken.

In the novel (specifically, Marion Mainwaring's continuation of The Buccaneers after the original author Edith Wharton died), Theo is portrayed as someone not truly in love with Nan, leading to the crumbling of their marriage. This is on top of the reveal that Theo is gay.

The book concludes with Nan running away with Guy to pursue their happy ending, but the story doesn't reveal who Theo ends up with. Many theorized that Theo remained bound by his duties as Duke of Tintagel, with some pointing out that he could've had a secret romance with another man to avoid judgment about his sexuality (read more about what happened to Nan in The Buccaneers novel).

Why Theo Could Have a Different Ending in Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers

Apple TV+

After finding out about Nan's betrayal in The Buccaneers Season 2, Theo disappeared for weeks to contemplate the next steps for their marriage and his life. When he returned, Nan was nowhere to be found since she had finally gone with Guy. Despite that, Theo had set his sights on Nan's best friend, Lizzy Elmsworth.

The Buccaneers Season 2, Episode 4 dropped a major bombshell about Theo's future as it showed him kissing Lizzy, which ultimately ended with them hooking up.

Speaking with Decider, Aubri Ibrag (the actress who portrays Lizzy) explained why her character chose to be with Theo despite already being married to Hector, saying that Lizzy's bond with Theo was "unexpected" yet "overpowering:"

"I think with Hector, there was obviously a connection there. She thought he was a very good guy. Like the way he played with the kids and the fundraising, and I think she really appreciated his kindness as a person. But I think with Theo, she felt a little butterfly in her stomach, if that makes sense? That’s not something she’s experienced before. Obviously, she’s new to love and that stuff, so I almost think that it overpowered — it was unexpected and it was overpowering."

Theo and Lizzy's strong bond is apparent in Season 2, Episode 4, and a happy ending could be in the cards for both of them. However, given that Lizzy is Nan's best friend, an honest talk between the two close companions might be necessary before the relationship can continue. For now, Theo and Lizzy must navigate their romance in the shadows to avoid being caught.