Here's When The Buccaneers Season 2 Release Is Now Expected

It has been over a year since fans saw the Season 1 finale of Apple TV+'s period drama The Buccaneers, so many are anxious to know when the show will return.

The Buccaneers follows a group of American women who traveled to London, England in the 1870s to find husbands, titles, and everything that came with being in high society during that time period.

Season 1 featured the five women getting accustomed to London and came with some edge-of-your-seat drama. A big wedding took place, one of the women escaped their abusive husband, and all of them had to face hardships.

Apple renewed The Buccaneers for Season 2 all the way back in December 2023, which was also the same month that the Season 1 finale aired.

A few months then passed before filming for Season 2 began in May 2024. Cameras rolled for roughly six months before filming wrapped sometime in November 2024, meaning that the upcoming installment is now in post-production and the finishing touches are being put on to get ready for its inevitable release.

As of writing, Apple has not revealed a specific release date for Season 2, or even a release window, but its production-to-release timeline will likely be similar to Season 1's.

For reference, Season 1 began filming in March 2022 before wrapping up six months later in September. It then premiered on Apple TV+ just over a year later on November 8, 2023.

Since Season 2's production wrapped up in November 2024, that would mean it could be released sometime around the end of 2025, most likely around December, if it were to follow the same timeline as Season 1.

However, it is possible that The Buccaneers Season 2's release could be pushed back to the beginning of 2026. That would ensure that Apple would start the year with a major release that would likely be successful in terms of viewership.

No matter what, though, fans can likely expect Season 2 to come out sometime around the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

What Will Happen in The Buccaneers Season 2?

Although The Buccaneers Season 2 doesn't have an official release date or window, fans at least know what to expect from the upcoming Season.

Apple already revealed the official logline for Season 2, and it is rather telling as far as loglines go, teasing that all of the main characters will have to deal with "romance, lust, jealousy, births, and deaths."

The full logline for Season 2 can be seen below:

"Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders – England is their home. In fact they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front page, wanted for the kidnap of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births, and deaths… themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast."

As referenced in the logline, Jinny is still on the run with Guy. In a video that was released to celebrate the start of production on Season 2, Jinny and Guy actors Imogen Waterhouse and Matthew Broome were wearing costumes that were quite different from the normal attire in 1870s London, especially in high society.

Instead, they appeared to be wearing more casual clothing and were located in a coastal setting, indicating that the two will be on their own adventure away from the rest of the women.

While not much else has been revealed aside from the logline, it can be inferred that all of the main characters will be facing a lot of drama and will continue on their own journeys.

The Buccaneers Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+.

