The Batman: Jim Lee Art Reveals New Look at Robert Pattinson's Character

The Batman is one of the most anticipated movies under the DCEU umbrella since it is set to introduce fans to a brand new take of the Dark Knight. The film will star Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, and joining him are a wide array of villains which include Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Despite the coronavirus-induced delay that the film experienced, details about The Batman have been making the rounds in several outlets lately. Production for the film has yet to commence, but previous reports indicate that it will resume sooner rather than later. The Batman co-writer Matt Tomlin has also shared that the film will lean towards Bruce Wayne's trauma in "fun and surprising ways." Not only that, it was confirmed by the freshly-released DC FanDome trailer that a sneak peek of The Batman will be screened during this weekend.

Now, another notable piece of evidence might shed some light on the other reveals that will arrive for the 2021 film.

NEWS

An eagle-eyed Reddit user with the handle of u/leos-rdt has shared evidence that one of the artworks from DC's Jim Lee during the DC FanDome trailer features Robert Pattinson as Batman:

Jim Lee's Artwork of Robert Pattinson's Batman

An edited version of the art provides a less-distorted look at Pattinson's Batman:

Edited art

For starters, there was no official confirmation if the artwork that is shown above is actually Pattinson's portrayal of Batman. However, upon looking closely, it seems that the image closely resembles the Batsuit that was previously revealed by The Batman director Matt Reeves. The presence of white eyes in the artwork could potentially hint that the film will adapt this certain element, but there's also a chance that this was only drawn for the event itself.

Given that Pattinson's version of Batman is still in his early days of crime-fighting, it's a safe bet that his costume will continue to evolve over the course of the movie, and the potential sequels. It remains to be seen if this latest piece of artwork from Lee will have larger implications on The Batman. Regardless, it still gives fans an interesting glimpse of the character.

The official reveal of the Batsuit sent shock waves last February, and it's safe to say that another look at the iconic costume will arrive during DC FanDome. That said, it provides a chance for fans to dissect every major detail about the Batsuit while also breaking down some story elements that will be featured during the sneak peek.