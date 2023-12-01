Netflix's The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday brings fresh new voices into its cast for a fun-filled prequel.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday is set before the events of 2022's The Bad Guys, and it revolves around the original gang of animal criminals trying to save Christmas after accidentally causing a giant fire involving the Santa Claus balloon.

Interestingly, none of the original voice cast returned to voice their characters.

The half-hour Christmas special debuted on Netflix on November 30.

Every Main Voice Actor in The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Michael Godere - Mr. Wolf

Michael Godere

Michael Godere brings Mr. Wolf to life in The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday.

Godere replaces Sam Rockwell, the actor who voiced the character in the 2022 movie.

Mr. Wolf is a witty and charming wolf who leads "The Bad Guys" gang and maps out their entire operation.

In the half-hour special, Mr. Wolf comes up with the idea to steal gifts from the department store and give them to everyone so that the residents stay home. As a result, the streets will be empty when they decide to rob the bank and the stinky cheese store.

Godere is best known for his roles in Loitering with Intent and Daylight. The actor also appeared as Caleb Lockhart in The Affair.

Ezekiel Ajeigbe - Mr. Shark

Ezekiel Ajeigbe

Mr. Shark (voiced by Ezekiel Ajeigbe) is the gang's master of disguise and strong yet sweet force of nature.

Ajeigbe takes over the role from Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Office alum Craig Robinson.

Despite being childish and sensitive, Mr. Shark proves he will always be with the team when their backs are against the wall.

In The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, Mr. Shark uses several disguises to help the team achieve their plan, such as dressing up as iconic Christmas villains.

Ajeigbe previously appeared in Outer Banks, Dynasty, and Colin in Black and White.

Raul Ceballos - Mr. Piranha

Raul Ceballos

Replacing Ironheart and Transformers star Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha is Raul Ceballos.

Despite being little, Mr. Piranha serves as the "muscle" of The Bad Guys. Mr. Piranha teams up with Webs, aka Ms. Tarantula, throughout the mission to save Christmas.

Ceballos is a veteran voice actor who voiced characters in The Last of Us Part II, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, and Fast & Furious Spy Racers.

Chris Diamantopoulos - Mr. Snake

Chris Diamantopoulos

Chris Diamantopoulos lends his voice to Mr. Snake, the safe-cracking and cynical member of The Bad Guys who usually says the honest things the gang needs to hear.

Diamantopoulos takes over the reins from Marc Maron (DC's League of Super-Pets) who voiced Mr. Snake in the 2022 film.

While hesitant to follow Wolf's plan, Mr. Snake eventually agrees to help the gang. His pivotal role includes safe-cracking the door of the shaved ice stall to create snow that would trigger the holiday vibes of the city.

Chris Diamantopoulos has over 100 credits to his name, with roles in Red Notice, Three Stooges, Invincible, and Family Guy.

Mallory Low - Ms. Tarantula

Mallory Low

Rounding out The Bad Guys group is Mallory Low as Ms. Tarantula. The actress replaces original voice actor Awkwafina from 2022's The Bad Guys.

Ms. Tarantula acts as the group's tech whiz, and she usually hacks the security system before every heist.

In the holiday special, Ms. Tarantula hacks the radio station and the shaved ice machine to achieve the group's "Holiday Heist-tacular."

Low is best known for her roles in The Chair, DC Superhero Girls, and I Would Have Kissed You.

Zehra Fazal - Tiffany Fluffit

Zehra Fazal

Tiffany Fluffit is a reporter from Action News 6 who covers The Bad Guys' heist and eventual plan to save Christmas. The character is voiced by Zehra Fazal, replacing Canadian actress Lilly Singh.

Fazal previously appeared in How To Get Away With Murder, Lucifer, and Mr. Mayor.

Keith Silverstein - Gary

Keith Silverstein

Keith Silverstein voices Gary in The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday. Gary is the shaved ice guy vendor who Sharks distracts so that the team can create snow out of the shaved ice machine.

As a veteran voice actor, Silverstein has over 500 voice acting credits, with roles in Genshin Impact, Pluto, Starfield, and Overwatch.

Kari Wahlgren - DJ Trudy Tud

Kari Wahlgren

DJ Trudy Tud (voiced by Kari Wahlgren) is the local announcer from the radio station whom Sharks also distracts so that Tarantula and Piranha can carry out their plan for the heist.

Wahlgren has voiced many iconic characters, such as Kitana and Mileena from Mortal Kombat, Starfire from Injustice 2, and Kagami Hiiragi from Lucky Star.

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday is now streaming on Netflix.