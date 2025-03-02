The Bad Guys 2 Movie Gets Unsurprising Rating

The Bad Guys 2 has officially received its MPAA rating, and given the first film's family-friendly tone, the result is hardly a surprise.

2022's The Bad Guys is a DreamWorks heist story that follows a group of criminal animals, led by Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell), who face a moral decision by the end of the film.

Influenced by Pulp Fiction, the Ocean's trilogy, and Lupin III, the film's stylized animation took inspiration from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and its $250.4 million box office success led to a sequel being greenlit by Universal.

The Bad Guys 2 Gets An Official Rating

The Bad Guys

The Bad Guys 2 has officially been rated PG for "action/mild violence, rude humor, and language," a decision that aligns with DreamWorks' track record.

The first film also received a PG rating, though it was specifically for "action and rude humor," suggesting the sequel may contain slightly stronger language elements. Like the original, the upcoming installment is expected to balance lighthearted criminal acts by talking animals with positive messages about redemption and teamwork.

DreamWorks' has consistently released PG-rated films for nearly two decades, with 2005's Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit being its last movie to receive a G rating.

The first Bad Guys film featured cartoonish violence, including car chases, explosions, and self-defense fights, all softened by comedic elements. It also included some mild insults and implied alcohol consumption, but nothing that strayed beyond what’s typical for a PG-rated animated film.

The Bad Guys 2 is likely to maintain the same mix of humor and heartfelt lessons with a few new cast members joining the anthropomorphic adventure,

What's The Bad Guys 2 About?

After being replaced for a Netflix holiday special, Sam Rockwell returns as Mr. Wolf in The Bad Guys 2.

The Bad Guys 2 picks up five years after the events of the first film, with the reformed crew struggling to move beyond their Bad Guy past when an all-female gang of criminals, the Bad Girls, forces them out of retirement for one last heist.

The first trailer, released on November 21, 2024, confirmed the sequel's plot, showing the former bad guys trying to lead normal lives, only to be forced into "one last job" by the Bad Girls.

The film brings back its original voice cast, including Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, and Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, alongside newcomers like Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat and Maria Bakalova as Pigtal. Like its predecessor, The Bad Guys 2 promises to combine its unique animation style, comedy, and heartwarming themes of redemption and teamwork.

DreamWorks' animation has been a hot topic lately after Shrek 5 revealed its first footage, leaving many fans upset by the distinct changes.

The Bad Guys 2 hits theaters on August 1, 2025.