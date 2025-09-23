Marvel Studios is celebrating Thanos' return to the MCU this year with a brand new merch drop. Marvel Animation is teaming with Jones Soda for the Undead Heroes Collection, a line of soft drinks commemorating Marvel Zombies. The Mad Titan has been absent from the MCU since his last appearance in the What If...? Season 2 finale, but will be coming back in zombified form in the upcoming animated show.

The Undead Heroes Collection via Jones Soda will introduce four flavors, all of which will only be available through Halloween. Each flavor is tied to one specific character from the first-ever R-rated Marvel Animation release and will feature that character on its label:

Zombie Thanos on Undead Brew Root Beer

Zombie Wanda (aka The Queen of the Dead) on Blood Moon Zest Strawberry Lime Soda

Zombie Captain America on Dead & Berry'd Berry Lemonade Soda

Blade Knight on Eternal Eclipse Cream Soda

Despite his demise in Avengers: Endgame, Thanos has cropped up in animated projects every few years. That tradition is continuing with the release of Marvel Zombies, which is only emboldened by his inclusion in this collaboration.

Jones Soda

Notably, this is the first-ever official Zombie Thanos merch. MCU devotees likely would have assumed that the first piece of merch for the undead Mad Titan would have been an action figure, a t-shirt, or a video game tie-in of some kind, but no... it's soda. Go figure.

Jones Soda

Beyond bearing Zombie Thanos' image, it's unclear what makes Undead Brew Root Beer different from your garden-variety root beer. Still, this is a limited-time collectible that many Thanos stans will surely want to own.

Marvel Animation

The Undead Heroes collection can be ordered in variety packs featuring each flavor/character or 12 packs of each individual flavor. Those who order by October 19 should receive their soda by Halloween.

All four episodes of Marvel Zombies will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 24. Learn about all 29 confirmed MCU characters in the main cast.