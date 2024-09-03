Where To Watch Terrifier 3: Theater Showtimes & Streaming Status Details

Terrifier 3 is one of the next major horror flicks to be released in theaters, so here's when fans can see it premiere and when (and where) it will eventually begin streaming.

Terrifier 3 will round out perhaps the most brutal and gory trilogy of modern slasher and splatter films when its main character, the maniacal Art the Clown, terrorizes Miles County on Christmas Eve.

The first Terrifier film was released in 2016 and saw great success financially (it grossed just over $416,000 on a $35,000 budget, per Box Office Mojo), so it was followed up by a sequel in 2022 that became an even bigger hit when it grossed $15 million worldwide on just a $250,000 budget (per Box Office Mojo).

How To Watch Terrifier 3 in Theaters

Cineverse

Terrifier 3 will officially be released in theaters nationwide on Friday, October 11.

After Terrifier 2 became a box office success, director Damien Leone was given a much higher budget (roughly $2 million) to work with, meaning that Terrifier 3 could end up being one of the biggest horror releases of the entire year.

A trailer was already released for Terrifier 3 that teased Art the Clown's upcoming rampage on Christmas Eve and even showcased a few shots of him donning a Santa Claus outfit.

For those interested in seeing the movie on the big screen, here's a list of theater resources for the film:

Can I Stream Terrifier 3 Online?

The previous two Terrifier films gained the most popularity from being available on various streaming services, so many fans are wondering when the upcoming installment will also be available to stream.

As of writing, an official streaming release date for Terrifier 3 has not yet been announced, but according to a report from Variety, American entertainment company Cineverse will bring Terrifier 3 to different platforms, including a new service called Screambox, which specializes in the horror genre.

Terrifier 2 was released in theaters on October 6, 2022, so Terrifier 3's October 11 release date is relatively similar.

The previous film only ran exclusively in theaters for a few weeks before it began streaming on October 31, 2022. Since Terrifier 3 is releasing around the same time of the year that its predecessor did, it is possible that it could be added to Screambox on Halloween 2024.

However, it is important to note that Terrifier 3 can potentially be one of the biggest box office successes of the modern era, especially in terms of horror movies.

If the film were even more successful than expected, it could remain in theaters longer to maximize profits, meaning it likely would not begin streaming by Halloween.

Terrifier is streaming on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, and Terrifier 2 is streaming on Screambox. Terrifier 3 will be released in theaters on October 11.