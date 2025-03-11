Two technical features of the Switch 2 have been revealed following Nintendo's initial reveal of the new console.

After a rampant number of leaks and rumors, Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2 in a first-look trailer in January.

While the footage revealed the design of the next Nintendo console, it did not provide any details on hardware or technical specifications. These will likely be saved for the Switch 2-specific Nintendo Direct that is scheduled for April 2, 2025.

Multiple New Switch 2 Hardware Features Revealed

Nintendo

Filings at the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) confirmed several features of the Switch 2.

As reported by The Verge, the filings revealed the new console will come with Wi-Fi 6 support with up to 80MHz of bandwidth, which is an upgrade from the previous generation's Wi-Fi 5 limits. This will increase the speed and capabilities of Wi-Fi connectivity on the console.

A second confirmed feature relates to the Switch 2's additional USB-C port, which is located on the top of the console. According to the filings, this USB-C port will be capable of charging features, as will the inlet on the underside, allowing users to charge the device from either port.

The second USB-C port is a new addition to the Switch design and has led to much speculation over what it could be used for. It remains to be seen whether this connection will serve a purpose beyond charging.

Finally, the FCC filings also seemingly confirmed the return of an original Switch feature: Near-field communication (NFC) support.

This has been used in the past to support communication with Nintendo's Amiibo accessories, which can unlock new characters, items, or features in their related games.

Similar to the prior console, the Switch 2's RFID reader will be located in the right Joy-Con controller (the Joy-cons are another element Nintendo will reportedly be upgrading).

What Else Can the Switch 2 Do?

These features are just the start of what is sure to be a lengthy list of details about the Switch 2, most of which won't be unveiled until later in the year.

So far, Nintendo has confirmed only a few things about the Switch 2, including a larger frame and screen size, new color, and backward compatibility for Switch games.

Beyond that, everything is speculation when it comes to the Switch 2's technical specs. Some rumors have the Switch's power at a similar level to a PlayStation 4 Pro, although this has been debated among industry insiders.

The reveal trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 also hinted at a potential new mouse functionality for the Joy-con controllers, but the details regarding this are still unclear.

More will be revealed about the Switch 2 at the Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.