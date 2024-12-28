SWAT Season 8 is in the midst of its midseason break as the wait continues for the release of Episode 9.

Although SWAT Season 7 ended with multiple characters leaving the show, the bigger shock came with a Season 8 renewal after the story was expected to end. This led to an entirely new slate of episodes for Shemar Moore and company, many of whom did not expect the show to still be on the air in late 2024.

Following those significant changes, SWAT returned to CBS for Season 8 in mid-October 2024, delivering the first part of its 22-episode slate.

When Will SWAT Season 8, Episode 9 Release?

CBS

CBS confirmed that SWAT will return to the air at the end of January for the remainder of its latest season.

Season 8, Episode 9 is officially scheduled to debut on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. It was previously shown on TV at 8 p.m. ET before NCIS: Sydney Season 2 took that slot. SWAT takes over the empty Friday night slot left by Blue Bloods after the series ended with Season 14.

As of writing, whether the rest of SWAT Season 8 will air on CBS uninterrupted is unconfirmed.

What Will Happen in SWAT Season 8, Episode 9?

SWAT Season 8's midseason finale ended on quite a massive cliffhanger, with multiple core team members from the show's cast potentially being in danger.

The latest episode centered on Shemar Moore's Hondo and his team busting tail across Los Angeles to stop a nuclear attack after radioactive material was stolen from a lab. Additionally, the team worries about a hit on them after Gamble learns the news from her father in prison.

Even more shocking is that the episode ends with Victor, Zoe, and Hondo all shown on screen, unaware they have a target on their backs as somebody comes after the 20-squad.

Unsurprisingly, the middle of the season ended on such a dramatic cliffhanger, considering how often similar series take breaks following that level of suspense. The question is how Episode 9 will resolve that drama and get the show's core group back on track.

SWAT Season 8, Episode 9 will debut on CBS on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The rest of the season is streaming on Paramount+.