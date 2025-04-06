SWAT Season 8, Episode 16, "Hail Mary," brings together a cast of regulars and guest stars to rescue two college football stars kidnapped by drug dealers.

SWAT is edging ever closer to the Season 8 finale (Episode 22), which will seemingly close out the crime series as a whole after it was cancelled by CBS.

Every Character & Actor in SWAT Season 8 Episode 16, 'Hail Mary'

Shemar Moore - Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson

Sgt. Daniel Harrelson leads the SWAT team every week, including in this week’s mission to recover kidnapped football stars Ice Jackson and Caleb Webb, while also dealing with family drama involving his brother Andre.

Hondo is played by Shemar Moore, who has been leading SWAT since the beginning but also has credits in The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Patrick St. Esprit - Robert Hicks

Robert Hicks is the commander of the SWAT division, and going into the latest episode, his job may be on the line after Deputy Chief Bennett accused him of insubordination.

Hicks actor Patrick St. Esprit also features in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Fast & Furious 8, Narcos, Ballers, and Sons of Anarchy.

Jay Harrington - David “Deacon” Kay

At the start of “Hail Mary,” David “Deacon” Kay was working his second job in private security at a basketball event protecting Kenny Smith before two college football players were kidnapped.

Outside of SWAT, Deacon actor Jay Harrington has credits in American Reunion, Suits, Better Off Ted, and Desperate Housewives.

Niko Pepaj - Miguel Alfaro

Miguel “Miko” Alfaro is among the officers helping Deacon offer private security at a basketball event. At the same time, he tries to rearrange schedules to meet his girlfriend’s best friend, Lexi, while she is in town, alongside celebrating his mom’s birthday with her.

Miko is brought to life by Niko Pepaj from Daytime Divas and Awkward, while he also guest-starred on an episode of The Rookie.

Annie Ilonzeh - Devin Gamble

Played by Annie Illonzeh, SWAT officer Devin Gamble is a newcomer in Season 8, who appears in “Hail Mary” to help Deacon with his latest private security job.

Before entering SWAT with what may be its final season, Illonzeh appeared on Chicago Fire, Person of Interest, and Arrow.

Anna Enger Ritch - Zoe Powell

In SWAT’s latest episode, Zoe Powell takes a break from work to reconnect with her ex-boyfriend and son’s father, Jace Graham, planning to meet up with him before putting the two in touch for the first time.

The role is played by Anna Enger Ritch, who can also be seen on Chicago Med, The Haunting of Hill House, The Vampire Diaries, and Anchorman 2.

David Lim - Victor Tan

Officer Victor Tan talks with Zoe throughout “Hail Mary” about her situation with her son and his father while also helping the team investigate the kidnappings.

Asian-American actor and model David Lim plays Tan after a role in Quantico and guest appearances in Agents of SHIELD, Supergirl, and Criminal Minds.

Kenny Bassett - Isaiah “Ice” Jackson

Isaiah “Ice” Jackson is a college basketball player and the star receiver for Southern Coastal University who is abducted in SWAT Season 8, Episode 16.

The actor behind Ice, Kenny Bassett, has been a production assistant on SWAT since Season 4, having also worked behind the camera on Oppenheimer.

Bridger Buckley - Caleb Webb

Ice and his fellow football player/roommate Caleb Webb were kidnapped by masked gunmen in SWAT as they were going to meet a girl in a parking garage.

Caleb actor Bridger Buckley has been credited in NCIS: Los Angeles and The Neighborhood before his latest role on SWAT.

Dax Campbell - Tim “Bird” Birddell

Tim “Bird” Birddell is a drug dealer who was the second-in-command to the Oildale 22s until he escaped a DEA raid and went off the grid. He has a reputation for being ruthless and recording himself torturing his business rivals for intimidation.

The violent criminal is brought to life by Dax Campbell, who featured in an episode of Quantum Leap and in Detective Knight: Rogue.

Kenny “The Jet” Smith - Himself

Basketball legend Kenny Smith appears as himself in SWAT’s latest episode, with Deacon and his team guarding him after he took selfies with fans.

Smith is a former NBA basketball player who won two championships with the Houston Rockets, and he can currently be seen commentating on the Emmy-winning Inside the NBA on TNT.

Jerry Rice - Himself

Taking a page from another sport’s playbook, Jerry Rice was a wide receiver in professional football who played 20 seasons in the NFL.

The 62-year-old player appears as himself in SWAT, visiting Caleb and Ice in the hospital after Deacon called in a favor to bring him there.

Freddy D. Ramsey Jr. - Andre Harrelson

Going into “Hail Mary,” Sgt. Daniel Harrelson’s cousin Andre has enlisted in the Marine Corps and named his SWAT relative as a character reference, sparking some frustration.

Freddy D. Ramsey Jr. has played Hondo's cousin Andre in two SWAT episodes before this season, while he also appears in All American: Homecoming, This Is Us, and Lace.

Kamy Bruder - Nick May

Nick May leads the masked gunmen who kidnapped the young football stars, with charges of possession and assault listed on his criminal record ahead of time.

Before his kidnapping role in "Hail Mary," actor Kamy Bruder did stunts for the show as well as The Rookie, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, 911, and Lioness.

Yael Grobglas - Heather

Heather describes herself as the “unofficial handler” to footballer Ice Jackson, working for Southern Coastal University to keep tabs on their star players.

The SCU staff member is played by the French-Israeli actress Yael Grobglas, who is featured in Supergirl, Jane the Virgin, and The Island.

Jake Allyn - Jace Graham

Jace Graham is Officer Zoe Powell's ex-boyfriend and the father of her son, Thomas, who now wants to meet his biological father.

A career profile shows that Jace is a senior account executive with a focus on “developing innovative strategies that fuel brand and account growth.”

The actor behind Jace is Jake Allyn, who also appears in Venom: The Last Dance and NCIS: Hawaii, and he will undoubtedly be back for more SWAT.

Caleb Ruminer - Mike Reynolds

Mike Reynolds was the resident advisor to a student dorm who ripped off drug dealers and ensured it was blamed on football players Ice and Caleb, who he was jealous of.

Caleb Ruminer brings the role to life after credits in Finding Carter and Castle.

Find out when "Hail Mary" and the rest of SWAT Season 8 will hit Netflix.