Surviving Paradise Netflix Cast: Every Contestant In 2023 Show

The cast of the 2023 edition of Netflix's Surviving Paradise is filled with unsuspecting partiers who receive a shocking twist about the true nature of the reality series.

Co-produced by Studio Lambert and Raw TV, Surviving Paradise revolves around 12 contestants transported into the wilderness after initially being placed inside a luxury villa.

They all need to compete with each other in order to change their position and return to the resort. Once back to the villa, they will have the chance to stand out and ultimately win the $100,000 cash prize.

Surviving Paradise made its debut on Netflix on October 20.

Every Contestant in Netflix's Surviving Paradise

Lellies

"I don't know what I'm getting into, but I am a hustler."

As a proud citizen of Jersey, Lellies pointed out that the city definitely made her the person that she is today. She describes herself as a hustler, meaning that she will do whatever it takes to claim the prize.

Alex

"I want to be on top. I want to go back to the villa."

Alex is a single gay man from Miami who simply wants to "tan at the pool, chill with [his] friends, [and] go out a lot" during his free time.

When the contestants are out in the wilderness, Alex seems focused on returning to the villa, even if it means risking his alliances.

Aaron

"Tabitha and Justin are my crew, but it's important to reach out. That's a part of our plan."

Upon entering the competition, Aaron becomes acquainted quickly with Tabitha and Justin, with him even admitting that "they're [his] life right now."

Despite his alliance with the pair, Aaron is transparent and open to everyone, considering that he's a genuinely nice guy.

Copan

"I think you should treat people the exact same way whether you're the CEO or if you're an intern."

Copan is 33 years old and from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Copan shared that he grew up in a poor family, and he clearly has respect for others despite the fact that he is part of the competition.

If he wins the ultimate prize, Copan is sure that he will be on the front page of his hometown newspaper.

Sarah Kate

"I'm a Southern bell, but I have a little bad-bitch spice to me. I do like to get down and dirty."

Sarah Kate is a cheerleader who described herself as someone who has "a little bad-bitch spice" in her. Her hobbies include fishing and hunting camps, indicating that she will fit in the wilderness.

Aside from the prize, Sarah Kate's main goal is to be friends with everyone.

Tabitha

"I'm not a bad loser."

After living inside an RV, Tabitha joins Surviving Paradise to try and change her life. She admits that she "packs a punch" and she's "not for everybody."

As a sheer and true competitor, Tabitha has her eyes set on the $100,000 prize money.

Sisco

"I'm here to compete to win a $100,000 grand prize."

Sisco is a no-nonsense party guy who just wants to win it all at whatever costs. Sisco is attracted to Lellies despite the fact that she is in a committed relationship with her boyfriend in the outside world.

Hayley

"Hopefully, my kindness doesn't get taken for weakness in here."

Hayley describes herself as "positive, loyal, [and] genuine." She admits that she is a kind person, but she hopes that she will not be taken advantage of by the other competitors.

Shea

"I don't know how much longer I can do this."

Shea becomes attracted to Taylor after their initial meeting in the villa and continues to talk to her in the camp. Eventually, they became a couple after spending some alone time together in the first survival drop.

In the outside world, Shea is a successful entrepreneur.

Linda

"This is way out of my comfort zone."

Linda proves that she is an expert in creating alliances within the group.

While she initially tapped Alex, Lellies, and Sarah Kate as her allies, most of the contestants saw her as a non-manipulative and appealing person to her advantage.

Taylor

"I'm sorry. Did I sign up for [the] Fyre Festival? I don't believe I did."

Taylor is a typical party gal who is not used to living in the wilderness. She allied with Sisco at the start of the game, noting that she will always have his back.

Taylor eventually gets together with Shea during their time in Surviving Paradise.

Justin

"That's an absolutely selfless thing to do."

As part of Tabitha's crew alongside Aaron, Justin appears to be at peace with his alliance with them. The trio even named their group TAJ which stands for their first names.

During Episode 1, though, Justin was left out by Aaron and Tabitha when he wasn't voted by them to return to the villa. Justin also has a solid alliance with Sarah Kate on the side.

Eva

"I plan on looking at this like a chess game."

Eva is from Tampa, Florida. Despite the fact that people underestimate her, Eva is out to prove that she is more than just a pretty face in Surviving Paradise.

Eva and Kelso first appeared in Episode 4, initially becoming insiders before going to camp as outsiders.

Kelso

"I love winning, but I'm not going to stab somebody in the back."

Kelso is 35 years old and from Huntsville, Alabama. When he was six months old, he was adopted from Korea by a white Caucasian military family.

Being raised by a family with a military background combined with his experience in combat zones makes him the perfect fit for the wilderness.

As a resilient competitor, Kelso vows to never back down from any challenge even if it means creating drama for alliances.

Gabe

"I'm the wild card. I'm the person that stirs the pot."

Gabe is your typical nice guy on the outside but a fierce competitor and risk-taker on the inside.

He is the last contestant to join Surviving Paradise in 2023, and he comes in at a tragic time after Sarah Kate was eliminated in Episode 5.

All episodes of Surviving Paradise are now streaming on Netflix.