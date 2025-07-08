James Gunn's Superman Just Repeated a 'Man of Steel' Storyline That Fans Did Not Like

If the latest trailer is any indication, James Gunn's Superman storyline might repeat a mistake from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel that fans did not like. While audiences are excited to see Superman back on screen in any form, one of the biggest reasons audiences have shown such enthusiasm pre-release for Gunn's upcoming Kryptonian tale has been thanks to how different it looks from Snyder's vision of the character from over a decade ago.

However, the two Superman films might have more in common than one may think. Sure, there are apparent differences between the two, but a recent trailer for Gunn's Superman may have teased that it is walking into the same trap Man of Steel did, which could prove to be a cardinal sin for Gunn's new super-powered blockbuster.

James Gunn's Superman is set to introduce audiences to a new take on the character, one that has not been seen on screen perhaps since Christopher Reeve last suited up as the iconic DC hero in 1987. This time, Hollywood and Twisters actor David Corenswet will portray a hyper-saturated 'bright and sunny' vision of the hero, a stark contrast to Henry Cavill's dark and gritty take seen in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

Will James Gunn's Superman Fall Into the Same Traps as Zack Snyder's Man of Steel?

Warner Bros.

The latest trailer for James Gunn's Superman reboot included several concerning sequences that have led some to worry that the movie is falling into one of the biggest complaints of Zack Snyder's on-screen DC universe.

One sticking point that Snyder's DCEU carried with it for years was the destruction caused by Henry Cavill's Kal-El and Michael Shannon's General Zod at the end of Man of Steel.

During that final fight, Zod and Superman tumble their way through Metropolis in an almost Dragon Ball Z-like fashion, leveling entire city blocks, all while Zod's terraforming World Engine worked in the background doing its own damage on the iconic comic book city.

Wanrer Bros.

This left Metropolis in rubble by the time credits rolled, leaving many viewers skeptical of whether Superman did any good at all. Yes, he had saved the world, but he seemingly actively had a hand in killing what could have been millions. And, at least from early looks, it seems like Gunn's Superman may be headed for the same trap.

In the movie's "Tickets On Sale" trailer, which gave fans an exciting first glimpse at an unmasked Ultraman, fans got another glimpse at what looks to be the movie's final battle in Metropolis, where the city is essentially being split in half by some unknown force.

The emergence of this city-wide fissure has raised some concerns among fans that the movie may be retreading the same controversial ground as Zack Snyder's Superman film, with a closing act death toll that is too hard for audiences to forgive.

This is in addition to the assumed devastation caused by the already-teased Kaiju fight that David Corenswet's Man of Steel will participate in at some point in the movie's slightly over two-hour runtime.

Warner Bros.

There are ways that James Gunn could skirt around this particular hangup from fans. Perhaps Metropolis has been evacuated by the time a Kaiju comes stomping around, and a massive crack in the Earth's core opens up.

Or maybe this is all happening in an alternate dimension, like has seemingly been teased through what some have assumed to be reality-hopping portals to the Phantom Zone seen in some of the trailers.

Either way, Gunn and his team will have some explaining to do if they want to sidestep this particular storyline fans did not like from the later iteration of DC's on-screen efforts. And with this being the first (of hopefully many) movies in the new DCU, it would be a shame for such an easy mistake to happen again, especially after how much of a hubbub there was around it the last time.