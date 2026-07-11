'Superman 2' Star David Corenswet Gets New Hairstyle For Sequel (Photos)

David Corenswet has debuted a new hairstyle on the set of the DC Studios film Man of Tomorrow. James Gunn is once again directing the Superman sequel, which stars Corenswet as the Man of Steel, in what will be his third appearance as the character after Superman (2025) and Supergirl (2026). Production on Man of Tomorrow is underway ahead of its 2027 release, and Corenswet is rocking a slightly adjusted Superman design in the sequel.

Images taken from the set of Man of Tomorrow reveal Corenswet's new hairstyle, which is very similar to the first film, albeit with a few slight changes. It seems Corenswet's hair will be a little bit longer in Man of Tomorrow, with his hair grown slightly further at the back and down his neck.

A more distinctive change seems to be that Superman's hair will be styled and slicked back in the sequel, likely because it's a little bit longer this time around.

While it's not a huge change to Corenswet's hair length, it's enough to add more ruffle to his look, with the ends of his slicked hair adding more volume to the back.

One thing Man of Tomorrow is keeping is Superman's iconic curls, with Corenswet's hair shown styled slightly over the right side of his forehead, as in the first film.

The new look was reinforced by Corenswet's appearance in an official Superman Day social video, which was seemingly filmed around the time of Man of Tomorrow's production start.

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Corenswet is not in costume as his character in the video, although he is shown with slicked-back hair that appears slightly longer, suggesting it will be the same length in the upcoming movie.

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The new look isn't enough to be a drastic change from Corenswet's hair design in Superman.

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His DCU debut set the standard for his iteration of the character, with Superman striking a slightly slick, slightly ruffled balance, with a somewhat messy curl over.

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In comparison, Henry Cavill's Superman in Man of Steel went for a completely slicked look, without any curl, while Brandon Routh and Christopher Reeve's versions went for a parted comb over with a more distinct "S"-like curl.

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While out of the super-suit, Clark Kent's hairstyle remains similar to his alter ego's throughout Superman, but is made to look far more ruffled and messy, adding to his disguise.

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Man of Tomorrow is DC Studios' major 2027 release and is scheduled to debut in cinemas on July 9, 2027. Along with Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and Milly Alcock are also reprising their roles in the sequel.

Superman's Upgraded Look in Man of Tomorrow

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The decision to give Corenswet's Superman slightly longer hair in Man of Tomorrow could also be an attempt to show that time has passed between Superman and its sequel, further reiterating that this is the same character but that he's grown since the last outing.

The new hair also distinguishes itself from Corenswet's last appearance as the character in Supergirl, in which he appears in two timelines: one is a few years prior to Superman, where he arrives to greet Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El as she arrives on Earth, and the other is in the present, with her in Metropolis or via video call. In the past, Superman's hair mostly mirrored that of his first movie, but when he shows up on the video call, it seems noticeably slicker, hinting that it might be the same as the longer hairstyle he seems to be touting in Man of Tomorrow.

On top of the hairstyle, Superman will have a slightly different suit in Man of Tomorrow, with set photos revealing an adjusted cape and collar. Again, these aren't radical changes, and most audiences might not even notice the difference, but they all add up to more refinement in the sequel.