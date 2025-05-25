Superman's New Trailer Just Changed a Key Lois Lane Scene

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted two scenes - one featuring Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane - that were changed for the new Superman trailer. Even though James Gunn's DCU reboot film is only two months away, fans have only been given two proper looks at the David Corenswet-led blockbuster. These have come in a first teaser released in December and a new May 2025 full-length trailer, giving audiences a peek at this cinematic superhero story.

The new Superman trailer seemingly revealed two changes made to the upcoming film between the release of its first teaser and now. The reason behind these alterations remains unclear, but it likely has to do with ongoing work being done to the summer blockbuster in anticipation of its arrival in theaters.

Warner Bros.

The first changes can be seen in the head-turning sequence of Corenswet's Superman raising Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane (read more about Lois Lane's role in Superman here) into the air and kissing her. This moment, which closed Superman's first teaser trailer, has seen a change in how Supes' cape interacts with the rest of his body.

Looking closely between the moment in the teaser and the new trailer, the cape now covers the Man of Steel's legs rather than leaving them out in the open like it originally did.

Warner Bros.

The cape also now drapes slightly over Superman's shoulder underneath Lois Lane's hand instead of hanging straight over his back. This gives the illusion of the cape being a somewhat different shape than it once was, but it may simply be the angle at which the camera is capturing the moment between the two comic book lovers.

Warner Bros.

The other significant change is in the scene where Superman seems to be undergoing heavy public scrutiny and gets a can thrown at his head by a particularly angsty Metropolis resident (as spotted by DCU Superman News on X).

In the original teaser, Corwenswet's costumed Kryptonian winces just a tad as the can collides with his perfectly quaffed cranium, whereas, in the new trailer, the character does not flinch even a bit, continuing on stoically and showing just how unscathed his super-powered skin is walking the streets of Earth.

Warner Bros.

Superman is set to kick off James Gunn's new vision for the DC brand on the big screen, being the first movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker's DCU. Soaring into theaters on July 11, 2025, the film will introduce audiences to a never-before-seen take on the classic DC hero (played by David Corenswet) as he comes to blows with the maniacal super genius Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

Why Did DC Studios Change Superman?

Of course, the most prominent question for many fans following the new Superman trailer will be: Why did DC Studios change some scenes from the movie? Surely, there is a reason the team behind the upcoming comic book epic would be making adjustments.

In the case of the can being thrown at David Cowenswet's Boy in Blue, this could be justified by James Gunn and the Superman brain trust opting to emphasize just how unfazed Superman is by the piece of debris hitting his head.

Instead of flinching or wincing in pain, Superman walks on, giving the audience this feeling that his mind is so preoccupied with whatever he is dealing with in the movie and he is feeling so dejected by the public scrutiny he has come under that not even a physical attack like this will stop him in his path.

The change with the cape is a little harder to explain. The difference in this scene between trailers is so subtle that many fans will watch both and (unless they have them up at the same time) will not even notice that anything is different.

The draping of the cape over Superman's shoulder, as opposed to directly down his back, is likely to give the character/the moment a more epic feeling of upward motion, giving the super-powered accessory a bit more texture than the way it was lying flat previously.

In all honesty, though, these changes are probably simply evidence of work being done on a movie before its release. That first Superman teaser was released nearly six months ago, meaning almost half a year of post-production progress has been done since then.

That means that as time passes and Superman gets closer to its July 11 release date (or July 7 or Amazon Prime Video members) cut, even more changes from that first look will likely be spotted.