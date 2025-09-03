'Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 4 or Sequel May Still Happen on One Condition, Reveals Creator Jenny Han

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 4 received an honest update from author Jenny Han, noting that it may happen on one condition. The trending Amazon Prime Video romance drama series has taken the internet by storm due to the complex love triangle between Belly Conklin, Jeremiah Fisher, and Conrad Fisher. The 11-episode final season has been the main topic of conversation among diehard and casual fans due to the complicated decisions made by the leading trio about their lives.

The series is based on Han's trilogy of The Summer I Turned Pretty novels, and it was announced way before the final season's premiere that Season 3 will be the last. Still, given the high anticipation for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 due to its weekly release format, many have been wondering if a continuation, whether it may be Season 4 or a potential spin-off, is in the cards, and now Han has given her thoughts on the matter.

Is There Going to Be Another Season of 'Summer I Turned Pretty'?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in March 2025, Jenny Han, who also serves as co-showrunner, reiterated that Prime Video's adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty will only have three seasons, noting that "it feels right to [her]:"

"Three books, three seasons. It feels right to me."

The three-season structure of The Summer I Turned Pretty was fitting, as each season closely followed the narrative of its corresponding book in the trilogy.

Still, Han has since said "never say never" when it comes to possibly continuing the series.

Speaking in a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly in June 2025, Han said that she is not opposed to returning to the world of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but it can only happen under one condition, and that is if she "feels like there is more story to tell:"

"Never say never — I never do. If the story is there, then I'm there. As a storyteller, you just get hit with inspiration all the time. If I had a really great idea that I was excited by, that I wanted to keep telling the story, and if [the stars] were excited to do it, then I would be so pumped. It really depends on if I feel like there is more story to tell."

Lead star Lola Tung, who plays Belly, is also hopeful about a continuation, and she would be open to returning if she were ever asked:

"I love working with this group of people, and I love working with Jenny. I think it's such a privilege to be any part of her cinematic universe, so if I was ever asked, I'm there."

Tung also affirmed that Season 3 is the final season in a previous interview with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon while her co-star Gavin Casalegno (who plays Jeremiah) said that he would be open to returning if they created more:

Fallon: "Is this really the end, or could there be more to the series?" Tung: "This is the last season." And we're..." Fallon: "Would you be open to doing more if they created more?" Casalegno: "Definitely, yeah."

Tung, Casalegno, and Christopher Briney also spoke with MTV about their hopes for where their characters would end up 10 years from the show's end, with the trio unanimously agreeing that their characters should pursue their respective dreams and passions in order to be successful:

Tung: "I want to have some big, like, dream thing, but I don’t know, just, like, happy, wise…" Casalegno: "I would say for Jeremiah like, really pursuing his passions and making a career out of them and really kind of diving into his hobbies and his passion and the things that he loves." Briney: "I hope Conrad is pursuing his passions and doing what he loves. Connie’s a doctor. He did it. He got through school. I hope."

The Summer I Turned Pretty's final season pretty much covered a good chunk of the story of the third book, We'll Always Have Summer, such as Jeremiah and Belly's wedding (which didn't happen) and Conrad confessing his feelings to Belly.

Still, unlike in the books, the show managed to push more characters like Steven and Taylor into the spotlight, adding more layers to their relationship.

Created by Jenny Han, The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, and Jackie Chung. Season 3 of the romance series premiered on Prime Video on July 16, 2025, with the finale set to be released on September 17, 2025.

Why 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Deserves a Continuation

Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty's final season is entering its stretch run with two episodes remaining, and much of the story has already deviated from the book since the current focus is on Belly's time in Paris (instead of Spain in We'll Always Have Summer). This proves why a continuation should happen since Season 3 already showed that it has what it takes to expand Belly's story.

This isn't the first time Jenny Han has considered a spin-off for her book-turned-series projects. In fact, Netflix's To All The Boys I Loved Before trilogy already had one when the streamer greenlit a spin-off focused on Anna Cathcart's Kitty Song Covey in XO Kitty - a show that already wrapped production on its third season.

It remains to be seen what will happen in the final two episodes, but it's safe to assume that a definitive conclusion will be provided on the love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah.

If a Season 4 happens, then it could focus on Belly's progression into her 30s and the challenges of starting a family, which would mirror her mother's journey. A potential spinoff could also revolve around Steven and Taylor's own romantic path or even a prequel about Susannah and Laurel's lifelong friendship.

Whatever the case, there is a lot of potential for future stories in the world of The Summer I Turned Pretty.